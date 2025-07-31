We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?!

Why, oh WHY, must this author be forced to do pieces on disgusting topics?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sklifosovsky Insitute, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Organ transplantation

Every day he wakes to ponder, "Ahhh, THIS is the morn to ruminate on Lord Jim, obviously The Most Profound Novel Ever Written, and discuss its implications for lives of our Modern Readership!”

But nay! Instead?

Some creep in Washington or London introduces another new bizarre dystopian scheme resulting in, "Hey Somerset, how about something regarding (insert stomach churning grotesque issue)”.

To which I reply, quite naturally, "Must I?”

Rejoined by, "Well…Headquarters WAS just about to ship out your Lolly…”

With me being, "Ohhh, Vlad, you don't play fair!”

Then he, "Bro, is it MY fault I was born in the Mecca of Lolly Girls? (AKA Moscow)”.

Finally I relenting, "Well…you COULD share with the rest of us, pal…”

Concludes The Crimson Tower, "Hey buddy, what can I say? It's good to be King Of The Lolly Homeland”.

(Such is the way of the world…so my confidential advice is — become Czar or write about transplants.)

Earning Lolly Cred The Gross Way — Organ Transplant Dissertation

Away we go, Sportsfans…SO Your Humble Correspondent rises of the mornin' dew (…kidding, more around 10 a. m.) to find that Ireland is now checking off non-Leanbh on lists for organ harvesting.

No joke. Many considerations.

Ireland is the joint everyone is FOREVER telling you is "based” and "trad” and whatever Midwit nomenclature will be au courant next week as Sons of Erin are SO conservative…yeah, *ahem*… Ireland (for those not speakish of Gaelish) is now — in Current Year — placing any over 18 years on an Organ Harvestation List (because, in case you failed to notice, the Earth is a farm and YOU are the cattle…) Ireland, good old Trad-Folk Eire, refuses to go normal channels in this practice by…you know…ASKING PERMISSION…Nil, fair Redheads, they just up and plunk you down on the cutting board callsheet

For technically-inclined, despite the jokery, on June 17, 2025, Ireland enacted the Human Tissue Act of 2024 which states "adults will be considered to have agreed to become an organ donor when they die”.

Sheesh! (Which, for those interested in etymology is a nice way of saying "Jesus!” which is another polite way of exclaiming "Jesus Christ will Damn you ALL to Hell and Back!”)

Er, So How Does One Not Get Chopped Then?

Any interested in avoiding bodily desecration by fiendish Fenians masquerading as "physicians” are put there "unless they have recorded a decision not to donate on the National Organ Donation Opt-Out Register or are in one of the excluded groups”.

How much you want to bet the "excluded groups” are not automatically inclusive of White people (or, for those further inclined to etymology…TRUE Irish inhabitants).

Who Qualifies? Anybody — as in, ANY BODY — The Sawbones Say!

The statue tries to waffle-word their way into your innards by claims it only includes "system demise” or "no hope of recovery”.

Furthermore, that families of those soon butchered will be "consulted”.

As one who knows Politio-Speak, allow Yours Truly to translate what this means in practice:

If you are unconscious for any length of time which costs the hospital more than it believes you are "worth” — you are good as dead to them Hospitals RECEIVE MONEY for organ "donation” if you were not aware of this FACT Physicians, aside from their "Social Credits” also receive Financial Bonus on these "harvestings”…and before, "Dats Conspurcy Talk!”…no, not direct payments, but performance reviews…which assess how much the "physician” reduced the cost of caring — for "potato eaters” over 50 years versus what New Irish Indians under 20 years would "benefit” from you A "consultation” with the families means the "physician” MIGHT try to telephone your mother one or two occasions while you are laying in bed, but will try significantly less the more you are "taking resources” from "other patients”…and even if your family shows and protests…Awww, you didn't sign the opt-out (which many will not even realize they must do) so there really is no restriction what these "physicians” can do… ALSO, the "physicians” will Socially Pressure families in a highly emotional situation (which is actually Professional Abuse and Professional Malpractice) to encourage your loved ones to "allow you to live on” in the body of another….and the ONLY way you can prevent that is if someone — such as myself — says, "Play this game and we'll allow your salary to live on in my pocket when I sue your ass into the next ten years…”

Other Considerations — What Are You Worth…And To Whom?

We're coming to the really serious portion of the lecture (which is nearly concluded, I promise) so please stay with me…because — NO JOKE — this all will really concern you even if not living in Dublin.

Two Cases (er, Three Cases, just considered another) but I'll make "em brief, chums:

Georgia Pregnancy — This is the American Georgia, by the way. Recently was a woman allegedly in System Demise (as I refuse to use the ghoulish terminology of Modern Medicine). She was also pregnant. Because of the foresight of some Lawmakers, the hospital was forced to keep her on Technical Support until she gave birth. The infant is alive today even as the mother, at least to "physicians”, was deceased. DNA Questions — It is now a FACT, seriously this is a medical reality, that Organ Transplants can also transfer DNA from the "Donor” to the "Recipient”. While publicly the extent of these changes have not been disclosed, I can tell you the effects are in the EXTREME. So your hair may change, as well as other far less palatable things not suitable for this article. Do what you want…but understand after a "transfer” that YOU might not be wholly YOU anymore. Forced Compliance — True Story time, Fam. Some years ago I went to renew a license and meticulously put on the form and verbally informed the clerk I was NOT partaking of their anti-religious scheme of playing The Lord with bodies. She was not happy, clearly because I am The Most Evil Man Alive. Fine, I'm used to that response. EXCEPT, after issuing the license I looked to find she HAD INCLUDED me in the Invasion Of The Body Swappers plan.

Epilogue: I very calmly requested her Supervisor then remarked to them both they would immediately alter my license, apologize to me, then pray my next pause would nary be the Courthouse where I would File against them personally for Religious Discrimination or worse.

In Conclusion — Some NON-Advice

Listen, you are an adult. Moreover, in other scenarios one does not know what he might do. Perhaps I would reconsider if the matter was dire. At least, I am mature enough to know I might switch views.

Only, I refuse to concede such is anything less than MY VIEW TO CHANGE — Not Any Government.

Important to travelers is that things have already gone very far in several nations. As a matter of fact, in much of Europe it is the discretion of the "physician” whether to Slice And Dice your bodily issue.

The governments recommend keeping a card or notation of some kind clearly stating you DO NOT want to be included in any such Organ "Donation” Programs, i. e. Body Part Selling Plots.

For reference of Our Readership, herein is what mine says:

To Whom It May Concern,

Please be aware the person you are caring DOES NOT consent to Organ Donation.

This is due to Family, Religious and Social obligations.

Moreover, this individual has prior association of a Certain "Family” Organization.

Should you, by accident or intent, "donate” any organs that "Family” will visit your family.

A lawsuit will be the least of your concerns with No Appeal and No Compensation.

There will be severe consequences of a personal nature for everyone you love.

If that doesn't avert them, I'm not sure what might…but have a retainer in place to pay for your…”Health Insurance” policy with real Sawbones. After all, no one cares for you like family.

Speaking of…where is that Lolly we discussed earlier?

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America