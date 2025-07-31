We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?!

Why, oh WHY, must this author be forced to do pieces on disgusting topics?
Every day he wakes to ponder, "Ahhh, THIS is the morn to ruminate on Lord Jim, obviously The Most Profound Novel Ever Written, and discuss its implications for lives of our Modern Readership!”
But nay! Instead?
Some creep in Washington or London introduces another new bizarre dystopian scheme resulting in, "Hey Somerset, how about something regarding (insert stomach churning grotesque issue)”.
To which I reply, quite naturally, "Must I?”
Rejoined by, "Well…Headquarters WAS just about to ship out your Lolly…”
With me being, "Ohhh, Vlad, you don't play fair!”
Then he, "Bro, is it MY fault I was born in the Mecca of Lolly Girls? (AKA Moscow)”.
Finally I relenting, "Well…you COULD share with the rest of us, pal…”
Concludes The Crimson Tower, "Hey buddy, what can I say? It's good to be King Of The Lolly Homeland”.
(Such is the way of the world…so my confidential advice is — become Czar or write about transplants.)
Away we go, Sportsfans…SO Your Humble Correspondent rises of the mornin' dew (…kidding, more around 10 a. m.) to find that Ireland is now checking off non-Leanbh on lists for organ harvesting.
No joke. Many considerations.
For technically-inclined, despite the jokery, on June 17, 2025, Ireland enacted the Human Tissue Act of 2024 which states "adults will be considered to have agreed to become an organ donor when they die”.
Sheesh! (Which, for those interested in etymology is a nice way of saying "Jesus!” which is another polite way of exclaiming "Jesus Christ will Damn you ALL to Hell and Back!”)
Any interested in avoiding bodily desecration by fiendish Fenians masquerading as "physicians” are put there "unless they have recorded a decision not to donate on the National Organ Donation Opt-Out Register or are in one of the excluded groups”.
How much you want to bet the "excluded groups” are not automatically inclusive of White people (or, for those further inclined to etymology…TRUE Irish inhabitants).
The statue tries to waffle-word their way into your innards by claims it only includes "system demise” or "no hope of recovery”.
Furthermore, that families of those soon butchered will be "consulted”.
As one who knows Politio-Speak, allow Yours Truly to translate what this means in practice:
We're coming to the really serious portion of the lecture (which is nearly concluded, I promise) so please stay with me…because — NO JOKE — this all will really concern you even if not living in Dublin.
Two Cases (er, Three Cases, just considered another) but I'll make "em brief, chums:
Epilogue: I very calmly requested her Supervisor then remarked to them both they would immediately alter my license, apologize to me, then pray my next pause would nary be the Courthouse where I would File against them personally for Religious Discrimination or worse.
Listen, you are an adult. Moreover, in other scenarios one does not know what he might do. Perhaps I would reconsider if the matter was dire. At least, I am mature enough to know I might switch views.
Only, I refuse to concede such is anything less than MY VIEW TO CHANGE — Not Any Government.
Important to travelers is that things have already gone very far in several nations. As a matter of fact, in much of Europe it is the discretion of the "physician” whether to Slice And Dice your bodily issue.
The governments recommend keeping a card or notation of some kind clearly stating you DO NOT want to be included in any such Organ "Donation” Programs, i. e. Body Part Selling Plots.
For reference of Our Readership, herein is what mine says:
To Whom It May Concern,
Please be aware the person you are caring DOES NOT consent to Organ Donation.
This is due to Family, Religious and Social obligations.
Moreover, this individual has prior association of a Certain "Family” Organization.
Should you, by accident or intent, "donate” any organs that "Family” will visit your family.
A lawsuit will be the least of your concerns with No Appeal and No Compensation.
There will be severe consequences of a personal nature for everyone you love.
If that doesn't avert them, I'm not sure what might…but have a retainer in place to pay for your…”Health Insurance” policy with real Sawbones. After all, no one cares for you like family.
Speaking of…where is that Lolly we discussed earlier?
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia has officially launched mass production and military deployment of its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile system, a strategic weapon designed to reach NATO targets in under 20 minutes