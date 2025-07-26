The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise

Every new day, Stocks at new highs.

That's normal…right?

When Citigroup © is trading at the highest level since 2008 despite nothing being nearly as good as it was in 2008…that's normal, capece?

That Tesla (TSLA) is up 30% in a year when China is drinking their milkshake in literally every way, despite losing massive government subsidies, not to mention widespread domestic revulsion at their leader…that's normal, isn't it?

Such as Nvdia (NVDA) being near its all-time high of $174 even as other newcomers in the space perform the same tasks at a miniscule fraction of the cost…that's normal economic behavior, for sure?

No — WITHOUT GIVING FINANCIAL ADVICE — anyone could see none of this is normal in any way.

Feds are Doing what Feds will Do…Lie Constantly

The apparent rationale for all these new heights of euphoria is that "the consumer is still spending”.

Except…is he? Look around you.

Better yet, let's have a gander together at scattershot facets of the economy to get a broad overview.

Automotive Anarchy

Two things of note:

On the Television among the latest advertisements playing auto-repeat are those selling "extended warranty auto insurance”. It is a new phenomenon from which one can reasonably infer people are keeping cars much longer. Why? Because price of an automobile since 2020 has risen by 30% or more.

Has your wage increased 30% since 2020, chum? I didn't believe so.

More disturbing is in the past year alone Sub-Prime defaults on automotive payments have risen by 35% compared to the prior annum. Incidentally, that is the worst level in 15 years; following the Recession.

Important to understand is that often auto defaults, particularly Sub-Prime, are the proverbial "canary in the coalmine” because people, especially "The Poor”, will miss payments on everything else (including buying food) before losing the car since a vehicle is their lifeline to employment.

That's bad, and no one else is telling you about it, Sportsfans.

New Hires…Long Waits

Alright, so everything is costing more at "All-Time High!” levels of prosperity. Thank goodness you got a raise…or at least a promotion…or at least a place in the company…ohhhh wait, yeah…

On February 5, 2025, it was reported by Yahoo News citing a release from Career Group, that nearly 20% of job applicants have been seeking full-time employment for 10 to 12 months (or a YEAR).

On June 23, 2025, it was noted in The New York Times that applications sent to LinkedIn have risen more than 45% this year, with as many as 11,000 job submissions per minute.

Except it's all good, because USA Today informs us people enjoy the "freedom” of eternal Gig Toil.

Gen X — Out of Work and Out of Options

Shut up, Somerset! At least the kiddos will have it better than we did…for seriously…uhhhmmm…

According to Fortune on July 22, 2025, approximately 25% of those laid-off in the past decade remain unemployed. (For those bad at mathematics, that's TEN YEARS!)

Worse, of those who managed to get another position, over 10% took pay cuts during this period of rampant inflation.

Hey, at least they're young and won't need to access the ACA or Medicaid, which is good,'cause it's gone to give Skinny Fat Lonnie a new mansion…or four.

Gen Z — They Really Are Last Place Finishers

Well, you big-time Old Money types have Generation Skipping Wealth Transfer Shelters…so maybe we can have Generation Skipping Wealth Enjoyment Dividends…it's, like, kind of the same…we suffer now, so the grandkids benefit…correct?…(No, incorrect.)

Another Fortune report on July 14, 2025, stated that 58% of Gen Z workforce participants who had graduated university were in search of full-time employment.

In another unexpected turn of events, again published by Fortune on July 22, 2025, it was cited Gen Z men with university degrees have the exact same unemployment rate as Gen Z with no degrees.

Before anyone (probably a Boomer) says to "learn a trade”, please recall it was you (BOOMER!) who not long ago said "go to college”…so you aren't exactly reliable fonts of wisdom regarding life skills.

Meanwhile…Our Fearless President Is Advocating…Mass Amnesty and H1B Visa Demo-Replacements

Nothing else to say yet. Other than Trump is treading on very thin ice with already low popularity.

Large groups of unemployed men without hope seldom end well for any sitting President.

Also, NO DON, they won't be sent off to fight in Iran, despite your plot.

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

Personal Story Time, chilluns, down Palm Beach way I can tell you when this author first noted hyperinflation. Around 2005, as the first beachfront home was listed over $10 Million.

Even for the seaside community, that seemed obscene. "No chance!” we scoffed. The same piles are now being putting up on listings for $50 million…or more…and often getting it.

Private apartments which sold for $100,000 then are receiving $2 Million today. It's frightening.

The only reason these sums are mentioned here is to show the same is occurring everywhere. Even if you never even heard of Palm Beach, do you know what a 2015 US Dollar is worth as a 2025 US Dollar?

Your $1 in 2015 will now cost you $1.35 at least…a one-third diminution in your purchasing ability.

Obviously, luxury goes higher sooner, but the above represents a loss for everyone on everything.

Stonks…Do What You Want…BUT CAUTIOUSLY

As mentioned — NO FINANCIAL ADVICE IS GIVEN — except I must say…be careful, neophytes.

While there is obviously a condition known as "Panic Selling”, there is also "Panic Buying”.

The latter typically occurs when folks think (to the extent they do think) their money is losing value. So it seems logical to stuff cash into the "safety” of stocks or whatever else. (Please, NOT Pokémon.)

Yet anytime there is a panic, of any kind, there are likely to be wild fluctuations. One of the popular trends for "The Kids” these days are zero-day options, which expire immediately. You can make a lot of money with those…but you can also lose everything in one afternoon.

No doubt, someone out there is shouting, "Okay, genius, then what SHOULD we be doing!?!”

Like the old-timer in The Grapes of Wrath, I can only reply, "I wish I knew, Brother.”

My function here is not to tell you what to do (assuming I knew myself) but to tell you things aren't nearly as rosy as the Pundits on Controlled Media are leading you to believe…that "New All-Time High!” every day is actually NOT a good thing…and, once more, be extraordinarily cautious.

When everyone in power is constantly lying, a Citizen is apt to believe what they HOPE is true.

Except, that doesn't make it real.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America