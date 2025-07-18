World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Epstein Is Alive—and So Is the Lie That Could Burn It All Down

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Duane Lempke, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
After years of wading through the slime trail of Jeffrey Epstein—sealed court documents, redacted flight logs, the wink-and-nod coverage from corporate media—I have come to a single, blinding conclusion:

Jeffrey Epstein is alive.
On some God-forsaken island, under some plastic surgeon’s Picasso reconstruction, sipping rare scotch and surrounded by a fresh crop of teenage girls.
Of course he is.
The man trafficked in humans and secrets. And if you traffic in secrets, you don’t die—you disappear.

“You don’t kill the vault. You move the vault.” – Anonymous former U.S. intelligence operative

You want facts?
Let’s begin with the laughable “suicide.”

· MCC was the most secure federal jail in Manhattan.

· Two guards, both seasoned professionals, “fell asleep” simultaneously while watching the most high-profile sex trafficker in the world.

· The cameras? Broken. The tapes? Missing. The roommate? Moved. The bed sheets? Magically strong enough to hang a man but conveniently overlooked in daily cell inspections.

This isn’t a suicide.
It’s a magic trick.
One only the state can perform—with smoke, mirrors, and power.

And now they want us to move on.
Pam Bondi waves around white folders marked “File One” like she’s starring in an infomercial for justice, only to later shrug:

“Oops. There is no File Two. There is no list.”
And we’re supposed to forget the hundreds of names—judges, tech CEOs, billionaires, Hollywood icons, and global royalty—rumored to frequent Epstein’s pedo-palace?

No. We remember.
Because Trump, in a classic sleight of hand, declared on Truth Social that yes, there is a list—but it’s fake and cooked up by the Deep State, Hillary, Obama, and probably Hunter Biden in a Delaware basement.
Classic Trump: the conman calling out the con.

But here's the twist nobody saw coming:
This time, MAGA’s not buying it.
This time, the emperor’s grip is slipping.

The true believers—the ride-or-die influencers who’d excuse the crucifixion of Christ if Trump ordered it—are breaking rank:

·       Tucker Carlson: "What if this is the lie that undoes the illusion?"

·       Candace Owens: “We demanded truth. We got silence.”

·       Steve Bannon: “There’s no going forward without cleaning out the rot.”

·       Megyn Kelly: “Epstein is not a partisan issue. It's a human issue.”

These are not liberals.
These are the priests and prophets of MAGA.
They stood by through Trump’s cheerleading of the genocide in Gaza, the bottomless pit of Ukraine funding, and the bombs dropping over Iran like confetti over corpses.

But this?
This is the bridge too far.

Because Epstein isn’t just a man.
He’s a portal.
To everything America doesn’t want to face:
the commodification of innocence,
the complicity of elites,
the corruption of the law,
and the utter bankruptcy of both parties.

And somewhere in the shadows, Epstein—alive or dead—is still laughing.

“If there’s a list, and you’re not on it, you weren’t invited to the real party.” – Wall Street whistleblower

Trump's magic act is unraveling.
Because this time, the audience knows it’s a trick.
Because this time, the blood is real.
And for the first time in his Teflon tenure, the kingmaker faces something worse than legal charges:
Mass disillusionment.

We’re not over it.
We’re wide awake.
And we are howling.

Nancy O'Brien Simpson
