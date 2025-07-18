Epstein Episode — Top 5 Reasons We The People Are Stupid

Confession time, Fam…I was among the Biggest Fools regarding Epstein.
While I did not believe for a solitary instant "Der Files” would be exposed en toto, I did believe the Administration would respect us enough to provide something…anything…just one little tidbit.
Instead, as you know, Dear Readers, no Epstein Files have been released due to alleged non-existence.
Frankly that is worse than laughing in our faces…because Trump and his Chums are calling us stupid.
The President is essentially claiming Epstein conducted his shenanigans over 20 years…with, depending on sources, between 900 and 1000 Girls…to 150 of whom monies have been paid from a Victim Compensation Fund…but nobody involved took any notations or remembers who were their Johns.
Meanwhile, Trump keeps stammering, Who cares about a dead pedophile!?!…To which Your Humble Correspondent replies, "NOBODY. We care about the plethora of influential politicians — STILL IN OFFICE, PURPORTEDLY REPRESENTING US — who used these services and what blackmail was given by them.”
Granting the idiotic premise there is no "List”, perchance our President will permit me a few questions?
After all, despite my being a certified-grade moron, these are some things I have been pondering…
Whether any single thread here would unravel the whole thing is unlikely. Only, in every instance there would be a document trail of contacts, logs of people coming and going and tacit witnesses to affirm.
Clearly, whether Epstein himself kept a leather-bound Asprey ledger is not the issue here.
There are lists even when there is no "List”.
Yet more importantly than that is, What is Trump really claiming when he says, "There is no List”?
For this columnist, he is conveying, "This is not important to me.” Or "I don't care.”
Which is perhaps the reason everyone is so angry right now.
It is the reason I have repeatedly advanced the Administration had to give us AT LEAST ONE client.
Then, even if releasing the cavalcade of wrongdoers was impractical, Trump would be indicating, "We all want these individuals punished…but that's not possible…so I'm showing I take it seriously.”
Instead?
Trump has implied, "You're an idiot for thinking I would do something…and so I'm giving you an idiotic rationale for why I am not doing anything at all…because you're naïve and stupid.”
As long as we tolerate such treatment, expect it to continue…in more ways than one.
This week every Controlled Media outlet published Editorials which claimed "The List” was a conspiracy.
Except the Federal Government itself:
At the same time the Federal Government under Trump, Leadership (of both Parties), and Media claim:
These two contentions are incompatible with each other.
What? Epstein was operating in the same manner of a corner weed hustler? Roaming the sidewalk murmuring, "Hey Man, you want a pre-pubescent Tweenie this evening?” thus we have no Records?
As for the Mockingbird Press, anyone who scoffs that an Epstein List is "conspiracy” must explain:
The latter is what High Office Holders and Mockingbird Controlled Media are saying you should believe, otherwise you are a "stupid”, "weakling”, "Conspiracy Theorist”.
Trump and Leadership — of both Parties — as well as Controlled Media think we are morons.
Well, I may be basic, but I can offer a damn good slogan. Which is…
Anyone who pretends there is "No List,” is probably on "The List”.
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
