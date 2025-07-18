Epstein Episode — Top 5 Reasons We The People Are Stupid

Confession time, Fam…I was among the Biggest Fools regarding Epstein.



While I did not believe for a solitary instant "Der Files” would be exposed en toto, I did believe the Administration would respect us enough to provide something…anything…just one little tidbit.

Instead, as you know, Dear Readers, no Epstein Files have been released due to alleged non-existence.

Frankly that is worse than laughing in our faces…because Trump and his Chums are calling us stupid.

There Were 1000 Girls and 1000s of Johns

The President is essentially claiming Epstein conducted his shenanigans over 20 years…with, depending on sources, between 900 and 1000 Girls…to 150 of whom monies have been paid from a Victim Compensation Fund…but nobody involved took any notations or remembers who were their Johns.

Meanwhile, Trump keeps stammering, Who cares about a dead pedophile!?!…To which Your Humble Correspondent replies, "NOBODY. We care about the plethora of influential politicians — STILL IN OFFICE, PURPORTEDLY REPRESENTING US — who used these services and what blackmail was given by them.”

Granting the idiotic premise there is no "List”, perchance our President will permit me a few questions?

After all, despite my being a certified-grade moron, these are some things I have been pondering…

Cell Phones — Okay, "there is no List”…but Epstein had a phone. Subpoena the call logs, which are routinely maintained for nearly a decade. Who was he chatting it up with the past 10 years? If Mr. Big Time Politico was dialing Jeffrey on the regular, maybe there is a reason? Property Deeds — Okay, "there is no List”…but Epstein had a home. Matter of fact, the largest private residence in Manhattan, variously loaned to him or jointly owned in a Trust by his good friend Les Wexner (no charges yet, by the way). So who came and went? Taxi Cabs — Okay, there is no List”…but Epstein had lots of visitors. Whatever method they used to hit the pavement there is a Record. Taxi Cabs must keep Records. Driver Services must keep Records. Uber or Lyft must keep Records. So who arrived more than 10 times a month? CCTV Cameras — Okay, there is no "List”…but Epstein lived in Lenox Hill on the Upper East Side, generally considered among the crème de la crème areas of New York City. That locale has more CCTV and private Security Cameras than anywhere on earth save, maybe, Beijing. Pizza Parlors — Okay, there is no "List”…but Epstein was running hundreds of Girls and by all accounts many lived in the mansion. Those gals were young, meaning they weren't eating foie gras. He was feeding them pizzas and take-out if they consumed like most teens, thus delivery.

Whether any single thread here would unravel the whole thing is unlikely. Only, in every instance there would be a document trail of contacts, logs of people coming and going and tacit witnesses to affirm.

Sometimes a "List” is More than a List

Clearly, whether Epstein himself kept a leather-bound Asprey ledger is not the issue here.

There are lists even when there is no "List”.

Yet more importantly than that is, What is Trump really claiming when he says, "There is no List”?

For this columnist, he is conveying, "This is not important to me.” Or "I don't care.”

Which is perhaps the reason everyone is so angry right now.

It is the reason I have repeatedly advanced the Administration had to give us AT LEAST ONE client.

Then, even if releasing the cavalcade of wrongdoers was impractical, Trump would be indicating, "We all want these individuals punished…but that's not possible…so I'm showing I take it seriously.”

Instead?

Trump has implied, "You're an idiot for thinking I would do something…and so I'm giving you an idiotic rationale for why I am not doing anything at all…because you're naïve and stupid.”

As long as we tolerate such treatment, expect it to continue…in more ways than one.

Conspiracy vs. Cover-Up

This week every Controlled Media outlet published Editorials which claimed "The List” was a conspiracy.

Except the Federal Government itself:

Arrested and Convicted Ghislaine Maxwell. Arrested and Held In Custody Jeffrey Epstein. Officially Asserted there were between 900 and 1000 Trafficked and Exploited Girls. Officially Asserted those 900 to 1000 Prostituted Girls were as young as 11 to 14 years old. Officially Paid to at least 150 of those Girls from a Victim Compensation Fund.

At the same time the Federal Government under Trump, Leadership (of both Parties), and Media claim:

Epstein Prostituted 900 to 1000 Girls and KEPT NO RECORDS OF ANY KIND. Epstein kept No Landline Records, kept no Cell Phone Records, kept no GPS Records. Epstein evaded all observation with No CCTV or Security Camera Records, No Driver Service Records, No Delivery Service Records, No New York City Police Observation Records, No F. B.I. Observation Records, No C. I.A. Observation Records, No Homeland Security Records as well. Epstein managed to MEMORIZE every one of the 5000 or more Johns who came to him for 1000 prostituted Girls without ever once jotting down the name, address or phone…of ANYONE. Epstein did not bother to check out the credentials of any John who came to him for a Girl and basically assumed no one was affiliated with Law Enforcement in any way before being paid.

These two contentions are incompatible with each other.

What? Epstein was operating in the same manner of a corner weed hustler? Roaming the sidewalk murmuring, "Hey Man, you want a pre-pubescent Tweenie this evening?” thus we have no Records?

Controlled Media is Complicit Media

As for the Mockingbird Press, anyone who scoffs that an Epstein List is "conspiracy” must explain:

Why literally every local bar, saloon or tavern demands proof of ID if you are Under 21 or look it. Meanwhile, any John could walk up to the most expensive whorehouse in America, if not the world, without any appointment, not provide their name, not give a cellular or contact details, not required to have a record or reference of any kind, and not offer identification of any sort when purchasing a Girl age 11 to 14 no questions asked, before they forked over traceless cash.

The latter is what High Office Holders and Mockingbird Controlled Media are saying you should believe, otherwise you are a "stupid”, "weakling”, "Conspiracy Theorist”.

A New Slogan

Trump and Leadership — of both Parties — as well as Controlled Media think we are morons.

Well, I may be basic, but I can offer a damn good slogan. Which is…

Anyone who pretends there is "No List,” is probably on "The List”.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America