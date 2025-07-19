Enchiridion for Epstein – Sound Ways of Salacious Suppression

Good Morning, Class!
Welcome to Epstein Week and Session 201 in Whitewashing your bosses' dirty deeds.
If you allow me, we shall review from our previous meeting before we commence.
Since the last notation, things have only become worse. Despite Bondi, Patel and Bongino EACH agreeing to "closing” the Epstein Files issue, they are now tangling and targeting one another.
SO…yeah…there is basically no way this is going away…and it ALL could have been dealt with easily.
How? Well, obviously, releasing the files themselves. Only, knowing what we know, that was not going to happen — ever. Except, had the Trump Administration not been foolish it could be arranged.
My "Step By Step Guide To Getting Away With It” is now available on Amazon for the Low, Low Price of $17.76…KIDDING…it is all right down below…for free…
Listen up, chum, somebody is going down here. Trump promised a List, but you and I both know the reason that isn't possible. Except he has to give The Public something. That would be you. Maybe. We've gone over your medical records. We know you're sick.
Nobody is threatening you here. I'm the Deal Offerer, and this is it.
You allow us to "Indict” you on this Epstein matter. You're never going to trial. We'll make sure of that much. You've got about six months to live and we can drag things out. We'll allow you to "maintain innocence”, but make no mistake, the Press and Public will consider you Guilty even without a Conviction. So it will be humiliating for you, no joke.
During all this, you don't talk about anything "on advice of counsel”. You don't talk about other Clients. You don't talk about the Girls. You don't try to make deals. Nada, Zilch, No.
What you get in return? We'll keep you out of prison until you die. We'll set up your wife and kids, or grandkids, after you are gone. We'll let it drop after you pass, as in, "Well, we suspected him, but there was no Conviction, so we don't really know…” and you can have SOME kind of legacy for your descendants and those folks who continue to support you.
Likewise, we are Gentlemen, so if there is something aside from the money, we can kibbitz.
Also, may I remind, you actually did it. — No, no, no, please…no excuses…I get it…everyone has their reasons. We're not about that today, pal. — I'm only saying, you did do it. Nobody here is framing you. So no need for outrage or righteous indignation.
Just take it like a man. Turn this into a positive. Make your family wealthy.
Lastly, as I'm sure you know, that List is…exhaustive. I'm seeing a few others today about this matter and whoever takes the deal is the one we're going to protect. No threats, understand. We're not coming for more than one of you…but only one gets the cash.
And that's it. You pick ONE and even then it's a mutual concord on who is the Premiere Defendant.
Let The Public focus on this ONE person and have him become the proverbial Enemy Of The People.
It would have been on the covers of magazines and showing on talk programs the next half a year.
Don, as discussed ad nauseum, voters elected you to DRAIN the swamp…not become the swamp.
Moreover, there are the psychological aspects of the situation.
And Epstein was the Worst Offender of the Worst Crime — so folks aren't "moving on”.
But Sex? EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS.
Girl to Pimp to John. It's that simple. There are ZERO VOTERS who can not get this much.
Tariffs? Applied when the Party of the First Part is Contracted with the Party of the Second Part to manufacture not less than the majority of Aforementioned Product within the National Boundaries of the Constituted Government presiding over the Domain of the…*sheesh*…even I'm bored!
The People vote for slogans — and Sex is the most popular catchphrase of all time.
Trump, lately I am hearing about a "Special Counsel”…but you f*cked this up so badly that can't help.
The reason? You can NOT claim there is "No List” and then suddenly "discover” ANOTHER List.
Or maaayyybbbeee…
If this gets worse (and it might) you better choose someone in your Administration and excoriate them for "hiding” the "Authentic List” which you were told did not exist…then, "OH HEY!, we found some remnant of an intentionally deleted file and it has THIS ONE NAME on there we can Convict!”
It would also require that you NOT ONLY prosecute this "One Discovered John” but ALSO the dastardly person in your Administration whom "hid the Authentic List” from you.
So, because of your carelessness, that's now TWO trials you are going to have to prosecute; one of which is your own former employee in the Administration…except you MIGHT be able to sell it as a "Man, I'm so angry! But we all know how it feels to be betrayed by someone you trust, Am I Right?”
That's your best chance, and it is an undoubtedly The Nuclear Option; so don't use it until necessary.
Next time have an expert solve things before they become "A Thing”.
Many politicians have found themselves dismissed by the people who elected them by doing far less.
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
U.S. experts react to footage of Kh-101 cluster missile strike on Chernivtsi and raise alarms over its range and elusive tech