Epstein Was Murdered and Diversocrats are Morons

Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.

That's basically all this author is going to delve into that particular…except to say when The System claims "there is no credible evidence of foul play” my reply would be, "OBVIOUSLY. That's the reason you hire a professional to do it…so there IS no evidence!”

(Note: There is no "professional” you can hire from the back of a magazine and if they are charging in Apple Gift Cards with a side of sexytime they are a Fed, and not a "look the other way” sort of Fed.)

Worse Than a Honeypot Blackmail Scam? — Idiot Diversocrats

Now, hopefully, this bumbling coverup would be clear enough grounds for all of us to unite.

After all, Epstein was "Official Story” a child rapist and "Actual Story” a foreign agent on U. S. soil.

Instead of extending the olive branch to rightfully outraged Trump supporters in a bid for clarity of kind…what do we get from Diversocrats?

Let's go to the tapes…(er, NOT the Epstein variety)…

Diversocratic Headlines

RFI France Headline — "Trump Faces Meltdown Over Epstein Reversal”.

RFI France Translation — Hardy, Har, Har, Dummy Trump Supporters Melting Down Over Child Porn.

Daily Beast Headline — "Musk Leads Right-Wing Meltdown Over Trump Administration's Epstein Review”…Wow, Daily Beast, what a tremendously cogent tag…uhhh, you DO realize the distinction between a HEADLINE and a FULL-BLOWN ARTICLE, right!?! *sigh*

Daily Beast Translation — Derp, De, Der, Derp…MAGA Meltdown Again! Hardy, Har, Har! (Derp!).

Rolling Stone Headline — "'They're Gonna Be So Mad': Trump Admin Braces For MAGA Revolt Over Epstein Memo”…WTF Rolling Stone, you're taking tips from Daily Beast on Headline writing now? You DO understand that's 14 F*CKING WORDS…for a HEADLINE…I know you're retards, but come on.

Rolling Stone Translation — Haw, Haw, MAGA So Mad! Stupids Revolt Over Pedophile Protection!

Iosco County News Herald Headline — "Trump Faces MAGA Meltdown Over Epstein Reversal”…(It's an insignificant region of Michigan, by the way…only included to illustrate the Total Tard Transformation)…anyway, ONE, which the f*ck are you? A newspaper or herald? (It's like saying on the television TV…uhhh, yeah…)…and, TWO, did you even bother to type YOUR OWN lead here!?!

Iosco Country News Herald Crier Dispatch Report Newspaper Translation — We Report Exactly As We're Told, Down To Including The Precise Same Words Because We Are Bought Shills.

The Bulwark Headline — "MAGA World's Mega Meltdown Over Latest Epstein Flop”.

The Bulwark Translation — FOR, F*CK, SAKE…Do ANY of you Tards think for yourselves? The press LITERALLY used the word "meltdown” fewer times when reporting on Three Mile Island. *sigh redux*

Community Newspaper Group Headline — "Trump Faces MAGA Meltdown Over Epstein Reversal”.

Community Newspaper Group Translation — All The News That's Fit To Reprint From Diversocrat HQ.

Yahoo News Headline — "MAGA Crashes Out After Trump Conclusion on Jeffrey Epstein”.

Yahoo News Headline Translation — We Think Differently! We Ridicule Legitimate Offense Diff'rent Style! We The Smartards Of The Group! *Downie Smirk, Drool Wipe*

The Hill Headline — "MAGA Influencers Fume Over DOJ's Epstein Memo”.

The Hill Translation — We SORT Of Try To Be Objective…Kind Of…At Times…

…and we end on…

Axios Headline — "Top MAGA Voices Stunned By Trump Administration Debunking Epstein Theories”.

Axios Headline Translation — Nearly Objective…But Gotta Include "Debunking”. (NOTE: The word "debunked” is synonymous with "PROVED TRUE” and anytime you see it immediately ignore the source which is in all probability a CIA front intending to convince you of something against interest.)

Certainly this list is FAR from exhaustive. Do we really need to see the way MSNBC characterized it?

Diversocrats Are Downie Extra Soft (In The Head)

Alright, essential to understand here is NOT the fact or fiction of the Epstein Client List.

Intelligent people can make their own conclusion regarding that based on the copious evidence.

What is vital to comprehend is…well, everyone hates us…

That is, Republicrooks will lie and lie and lie about Epstein until the chickens come home to roost.

Only Diversocrats are no different because when presented with a GOLDEN OCCASION to say, "Hey, we have our differences, sure, but we can ALL gather around holding pedophiles to account!” they instead took the chance to squander ANY good will they might have gotten from opponents.

Rather than come out with, "Our leading Senators offer to form a bi-partisan commission with Senate Republican leaders to get to get to the bottom of this with all hearings open to the public,” they replied with "MAGA So Dumb!…Meltdown!…Meltdown!…Meltdown!….Hardy, Har!” *slurp*

Basically, Trump blew his credibility and Diversocrats blew their opportunity.

Sure…we all know they are in the outhouse together, but seldom have "smart” people been so dumb.

Primer For Morons

Just so we're crystal, there was one way out if Trump wanted (for whatever reason) to hide things.

The President had to indict (and convict) SOMEONE. Back in the "bad old days” of the McCarthy Hearings it was clear matters had become extreme…but at the same time Face-Saving was required. What to do? Well….listen up, chilluns, here is what happened…

Republican Leaders went to Democrat Leaders and "ALLEGEDLY” said thus, "Alright, we both need this to end…to continue embarrasses us all…so what is offered…WE get to hold someone to account, YOU get to choose the someone…Take your pick, Danny Kaye or John Garfield, both Commies.”

For some justification, maybe because a comedian is more sympathetic a figure, they picked Garfield — he was finished and remained finished. Republicans had a scalp and Democrats had safe passage.

Trump was a fool not to choose SOMEONE to take the fall here. Then after Exhibit A was convicted he could say, "Well, as YOU SAW, we take these things very seriously. We're working hard on other cases.”….and then have there be ZERO other cases…everyone would feel good about the one and tacitly forget the others as time passed.

BOTTOM LINE — You can abuse from the public, but you CAN NOT laugh at them.

That's what Trump did here. He laughed in the faces of supporters who believed in him. Bad error.

Diversocratic Moroninity

(Whoa…No Autocorrect? Boo! I hoped I made a new word! *frown*)

Quick Question to the Tards in the Diversocrats….tell me the intent?

For seriously, you are mocking people who are upset that a known pedophile (convicted) who had connections to the most powerful individuals on the globe is getting away with those crimes?

If there is ANY reason to have a "meltdown” I think organized political child abuse is a good one.

Yet…you seem to think it's comical? Why? No, I'm serious. Because I fail to comprehend.

It would be as if a MAGA person watched an Industrialist poison the aquafer and exclaimed, "Now we'll own the Libs! Hardy, Har, Har!” Uhhh…perhaps…but you're also drinking toxic water, idiot.

Most people would denounce the stupidly partisan from either side of the aisle…but you celebrate rampant corruption…of sex crimes…against children…to "own” MAGA…ugh….

There is a good reason I no longer cast ballots — This Is It.

