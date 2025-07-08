Eugenics Is Never Spelled With Y…O…U — In Their Own Words

Eugenics, at its core, is the science of believing some of us are more important than others of us.

Photo: web.archive.org by pcwiles, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Statue of Liberty

No one who espouses Eugenics ever thinks they are included elsewhere than The Elite.

Americans, particularly Boomers, are susceptible to this philosophy after a generation of pilfering the country to put a little lucre in their wallet, or more accurately, into their scared "But Muh 401K!”.

Lest any mistake themselves…if you have $100,000 liquid you do not qualify…if you have $1 Million (probably in "home equity”) you are not invited…if you have $10 Million you may squeeze in but only as a member of the Servant Class to these Plutocrats.

Trust, as much as you think you have, according to The Power Brokers you almost certainly are lesser.

As with all Tyrants, they came while you were sleeping.

Don't Take My Word For It…Take THEIR Words For It

On the brink of the most Eugenic (meaning kill the poor and infirm) legislation in American history several of these self-appointed Masters voiced their disdain for you.

The "Big Beautiful Bill” is and always was about liquidating the Inconvenient of Society.

Disagree? Well, let's see what Executive and his Minions had to say about the meek and the weak.

Senator Jodi Ernst

When multiple frightened Citizens attended a Town Hall meeting to confront their elected representative over impending Health Care cuts which threatened their very lives, she responded…

"We're all going to die sometime!”

Naturally, the good Senator politely omitted the implied "You Trailer Trash Scumbags!” from her retort during the event…but her intent was clear when she later released a mocking "apology” video.

Dr. Mehmet Cengiz Oz

His comments about the grossly disproportionate Health Care cuts and SNAP decimation was equally cogent…

"Prove you matter!”

Like the Senator before him, Oz kindly omitted what many might infer, "You Shiftless Negroes!”

Senator John Thune

As far as open Eugenicists are concerned Senator Thune shamed them all when he stated…

"The best Health Care is a job!”

Variously this identical sentiment was inscribed above Auschwitz last century, only in the original German it stated, "Work Will Make You Free!”

Vice President J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance said on Twitter this about the massive reductions in Social Services to the sick and the poor…

"Everything else — the (Congressional Budget Office) score, the proper baseline, the minutiae of the Medicaid policy — is immaterial compared to the ICE money and immigration enforcement provisions,"

Snatching meager food allotments out of the mouth of 40 Million Children and shoving 20 Million Sick People off their Health Care was "minutiae” (inconsequential, irrelevant, unimportant) to him.

J.D. Vance has a Net Worth of $10 Million.

President Donald Trump

The alleged "Father of the Nation” replied when asked on Meet The Press (May 4, 2025) about the dramatically tragic impact of his cuts on the poor and sick he would veto a bill including cuts…

"But they're not cutting it…They're looking at fraud, waste and abuse. And nobody minds that, If illegal immigrants are in the mix, if people that aren't supposed to be there, people that are non-citizens are in the mix, nobody minds that. Waste, fraud and abuse. But we're not cutting Medicaid, we're not cutting Medicare, and we're not cutting Social Security."

Except, Non-Citizen Immigrants ARE "in the mix”. At least several Million will KEEP their Health Care at the same time 20 Million Americans will LOSE their Health Care…not to mention the 40 Million starving kids.

On February 26, 2025, prior a Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed, when asked about cuts to Medicaid and other Health Services…

"I have said it so many times, you shouldn't be asking me that question…We're not going to touch it. Now, we are going to look for fraud,"

Unwell Citizens and Poverty-Stricken Children are the Trump definition of "fraudsters”.

Probably the worst statement was in the Oval Office on January 31, 2025, when he uttered…

"We're going to love and cherish Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. We're not going to do anything with that, other than if we can find some abuse or waste, we'll do something, but the people won't be affected. It will only be more effective and better."

And this is really the most indicative, isn't it? As with every Eugenicist, it comes down to semantics…wordplay…deception…because for Trump these cuts aren't to "people” but to useless eaters.

If they were "people” they would be serving The State or The System…or better yet, The Leader.

It Is NOT About Politics — It IS About Your Soul

After all this, should you not understand the Eugenic reality of your situation, permit this elucidation.

Some can afford to pay "out of pocket” for ANY illness in perpetuity…can YOU afford those fees?

An acquaintance recently needed a vital transplant, had an influential father once President of several prominent Banks, and "miraculously” was put at the top of the list…do YOU have an influential friend to accomplish the same?

In a worst case scenario, as shameful and vile as may be, some can fly to Asia and purchase a new organ for between a few hundred thousand and half a million in cash…are YOU able to make that journey?

Unless you answered "yes” to all of the above you belong in the below…and YOU are not among The Chosen but merely a Control Natural.

Hopefully you are now educated on your place in the Eugenicist System coming into being.

It Is Later Than You Think

The United States is a divided country. It is tribal. Also very stupid.

Citizens choose sides they never relinquish, much less consider other views.

Only in the Eugenics issue there is no "competing set of values”…there are merely values.

Either you believe the least among us need help — or you believe they should suffer.

Either you believe poor children should have a decent meal — or you believe they should starve.

Either you believe it is Right and Good to assist others — or you believe The Other should "owe” you.

This is not a linguistic debate in a political conversation nor an ideological concern.

No human who maintained this "Tax Bill” at the expense of people in need is a Christian, or a Muslim, or a Hindu, or a Jew, all of which teach in various ways to offer compassion to those in need.

As a matter of fact, if one supported the bill knowing these consequences of sorrow it is doubtful they are even a Human Being at all.

Then again, I am sure none of this will ever affect YOU.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America.