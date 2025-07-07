'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe.

Photo: Кировский районный исполнительный комитет by БелТА, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russia Ukraine negotiations

If one is aware of the reality of the Russian-Ukraine Conflict not only is the conduct of Putin logical, there is scarcely anything less he might have done given the circumstances.

To that end, here is a minor refresher for those indoctrinated in the "Star Wars” Good Vs. Evil version of events leading to the present hostilities.

The Ukraine — Historically and Spiritually

Broadly speaking Kievan Rus is where the Slavic race began, or at least coalesced into a People.

For many Russians, the Ukraine has a distinction not unlike a merger of Boston, Massachusetts with San Antonio, Texas might for a Traditional American — Independence Hall meets The Alamo.

So, understanding this, does it really seem "crazy” that when Commander Cosplay threatened to join a Western military alliance (NATO) and publicly voiced his eagerness for Western Nuclear Weapons on the territory, not only Putin himself but a hundred million Russians had an objection?

Crimea — Integral, and Integrated, to Russian History

While any plot of land on earth can boast a rich and illustrious history of "indigenous” peoples it is ridiculous to extend claims of ownerships much beyond a few centuries. After all, everyone pushed someone else off their plot at some point in time.

Crimea has been Russian since 1783, with a technical transfer to Ukraine in 1954 by Khruschev at a state dinner (during which it is alleged he may have in fact been drunk, making the transfer dubious).

Even so, Crimea being part of Ukraine was in name only so long as both were part of the Soviet.

Moreover, even after the alleged transition, Russia maintained its only warm water port there as well as being de facto administrators of the area.

If all the infrastructure and military assets remained part of Russia following a nominal cartographic transferal was it really "crazy” for inhabitants to consider the zone as anything other than Russian?

Ukraine — Before The Conflict

In late 1991 the Soviet Union, which included not only Russia, but whose Warsaw Pact governed most of Eastern Europe, collapsed largely due to economic factors.

Rather than attempting to maintain control by force of might, Russia peacefully relinquished its influence on the condition that they, and those satellites, be welcomed into the family of nations.

Instead, Western Powers and Privateers ruthlessly profited from the financial chaos which ensued, to the detriment of tens of millions, setting the stage for much of the travail the globe endures today.

Was it "crazy” to expect a former opponent to deal honorably with a steadfast foe…or should the Russians have nuked the entire world before the West had the opportunity to surround them?

The 2007 Munch Security Conference Speech

Every year in Munich, Bavaria, Germany is held a forum regarding international security — essentially to maintain the current world order. It is significant all the leading Western nations attend.

In 2007 President Putin of Russia gave a presentation outlining his grievances with NATO and Western Powers in general for violating terms of the social contract with the Soviet Union established in the early 1990s; again, to the extent Russia would peacefully relinquish power — which they did not have to do — given Western nations would not pursue NATO expansion.

Rather than comply with that reasonable agreement, the leaders of NATO relentlessly encroached beyond their sphere of traditional influence until reaching the border of Russia itself.

At which juncture, Putin gave his address warning if such behavior persisted Russia would view it unfavorably with severe repercussions for all involved.

Was it "crazy” to anticipate that an important power which had peacefully allowed for a harmonious world, only to be later viciously betrayed, might in time react negatively to those vile offenses?

The 2014 February Ukraine Revolution AKA The NATO Coup

The Western Politicians bided their time until the Sochi Olympics, held in Russia, were underway from February 18 until February 23, when a NATO Coup was launched, many believe, by Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who also was involved in directing money from the United States.

In fact, there is a leaked telephone conversation between she and other world leaders discussing the various killings and deciding among themselves who should then lead Ukraine.

That is not a conspiracy theory but objective reality — the tape exists and you should listen.

Is it "crazy” to view these as duplicitous geopolitical machinations instead of random events?

The 2014 February Liberation of Crimea

As a result Crimea, which was and is largely ethnically Russian, witnessed significant unrest beginning on February 20., and which continued until March 16, when Russians arrived to restore order to the region and a referendum was held which overwhelmingly supported that action.

Is it "crazy” that a space almost entirely of ethnic Russians voted for allegiance with their homeland?

The 2014 September Minsk Agreements

For those unaware, the Minsk Agreements were concords negotiated from 2014 to 2015 with the intent to end the hostilities already underway in Eastern Ukraine and prevent a widening conflict.

These included an amnesty, ceasefire and exchange of prisoners between the parties. Except, many Western politicians feared the influence Russia would maintain over its historical zone of interest.

What appeared promising on paper was soon discarded in practice…but hardly by Russia itself. Indeed, in the years since, more than one Western party involved in the negotiations has admitted the framework for these agreements was nothing less than to "buy Ukraine time to prepare”.

Is it "crazy” to engage in peace with good faith or is it "crazy” to deceive another party with express intention of sending weapons to incite the very conflict those agreements attempted to avoid?

Ukraine — Commencement of Conflict

Vital to any understanding of the eventual tragedy that unfolded is the abuse by Ukraine of Russian speakers living in the Eastern part of the country, which continued for years prior open hostilities.

Laws were passed to punish those who spoke the Russian language and at least 15,000 ethnic Russians who lived in the area were murdered over the years preceding hostilities.

Since the conflict started Ukraine has taken the opportunity to increase its abuse of ethnic minorities by outlawing the Orthodox Church that served those minorities for centuries.

Does the eventual rebellion by that distinct minority seem "crazy” to you?

If Asians or Hispanics were forbidden to speak their native language, even in the privacy of their own homes, and denied employment and services due this reason, would you not expect them to rebel?

Ukraine — Current Events Unreported by Western Media

According to Trump there was no reason other than "insanity” which might cause Putin to launch a sustained drone strike on Kiev during the week of May 25 to May 31.

Except, Dear Reader, did you know in the week proceeding those dates Ukraine had itself instigated over 800 drone and missile assaults inside Russia?

Or, that such incursions had among primary targets the civilian airports located around Moscow?

Were you aware that also during this time Ukraine tried an assassination of Putin while he was flying in a helicopter inside of his own country?

Moreover, only the past weeks Commander Cosplay and his Ukrainian Gangs did sabotage against Russian civilian passenger trains? Or that during such terrorism many Russian civilians were killed?

Then, unsatisfied with that outcome, Cosplay directed a wave of done assaults spanning the Russian Federation — attacks which had as their intent to damage its triad nuclear capabilities?

All while purportedly calling for peace?

In what way then is a massive retaliation by the Russian government viewed as "crazy”?

If Cuba began a drone assault on the civilian airports in Washington D. C. or tried to shoot down Air Force One and murder our President what do you believe would be the American response?

Would it be "crazy” to expect a consequence or would it be predictable given those circumstances?

Vitally, why was nearly all coverage of repeated Ukrainian instigation these weeks suppressed, while any Russian reaction was propagandized from both American Media and the American Government?

As American Citizens we should all be asking, because someone wants us to react emotionally and ignorantly in ways that benefit neither the People of the United States nor of the world as a whole.

America — The Controlled Media Rules

Given everything above, whether one agrees or disagrees with any particular, it is not possible for a rational actor to view any of the steps on this march to tragedy as being "crazy” in and of themselves.

At every juncture there were opportunities missed and warnings given to prevent hostilities.

In terms of the insanity we see today the only "crazy” thing is how little of the full story we are told.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America