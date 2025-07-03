More MAGA Mayhem — Job Corps for Poor Kids Cancelled

Around a month ago, during the Memorial Day festivities of May, it was announced by the Labor Department that President Trump had ordered a cessation of the Job Corps program in America.

If that sounds bad, Sportsfans, it's because it is bad…VERY.

"Ah!…Job Corps — Er?…Job Corps?…Okay, Somerset, you got me…What the heck is Job Corps?”

Glad you asked, Kemosabe.

What is Job Corps, Anyway? — Facts and Figures and Futures

To be honest, you shouldn't feel guilty not already knowing about Job Corps because unless you were a proverbial "underprivileged youth” (i.e. poor) you likely never heard of it until today.

Job Corps is (or was) a nationwide government program which enrolls approximately 60,000 youngsters between the ages of 16 and 24 at 120 locations across the country in order to train them for education and vocational work.

In layman speak that means teaching these kids skills for automotive repair, machinist services, construction, healthcare such as nursing assistance, hospitality functions, transportation, as well as some finance and business disciplines — in other words, doing the things that keep society functioning when it is not engaged in the very important tasks of frivolous lawsuits and making porn.

Ideally, graduates will receive industry standard certifications which then allow them to obtain gainful employment in jobs they otherwise would likely not have been able to secure.

Sounds Pretty Good For Society…How Long Has It Been Around?

You see, the program itself was initiated over 50 years ago to help children from "disadvantaged” backgrounds — AKA those who are poor, from broken homes, or had previous traumatic experiences.

It was naively believed by human beings (as opposed to ideologues) we should always lift up and never leave behind those who perhaps had some tough breaks in life but are valuable all the same.

To effect this beneficial transformation in young lives, whose independent success likewise benefits society, Job Corps includes housing, meals, healthcare, a minor living allowance and career advice (which is more than most private universities provide for graduates these days).

Since the program began under the Department of Labor in 1964 there have been over 3 million candidates of whom each American, as a fellow Citizen, should be eminently proud.

Only, some Plutocrats are not proud…they hate…and they destroy.

The Eternal Boomer Question — "What's in it for me?”

While your correspondent has attempted to find a conciliatory interpretation, it thus far eludes him — a program which is one of the great American success stories is being ruined for no good reason.

Plutocrats, representative of the race of Late-Stage Boomers, have dictated that in order to "save” the approximately $1 Billion annually spent on this service, it must be shut down and the kids kicked out.

(Indeed, when that abominable order came down some youngsters found themselves without shelter — they were homeless because, as previously mentioned, they are poor and this is their last best hope.)

The reasons, aside from obvious likely graft and kickbacks Politicians will be receiving from "private institutions” that replace the government program, is that Job Corps has a low graduation rate.

In case you missed it about ten lines and twenty seconds ago, the adolescents who participate in Job Corps are POOR, which entails far more than mere lucre — it means often no father in the home, it means frequently no strong role models, it means going hungry, it means physical abuse for some, it means sexual abuse for others, it means not only no "Plan B” but generally no "Plan A” as well.

That Job Corps has a high success rate between 40% and 60% is, in fact, extraordinarily impressive under these conditions and something to be lauded rather than dismissed by Millionaire Critics.

In addition, placement rates (at which students are employed) is nearly 90%, making it yet another impressive feat when viewed in its proper context by those lacking a silver spoon in their mouths.

Willfully Ignorant Critics — Graduation Rates

Of the allegations against Job Corps is, first, a deceptive graduation rate.

Trump cites figures during the Flu Hoax Era which were around 40% despite successful completion in many of the various centers being currently about 60% or higher.

Even so, assuming the lowest totals, having 1 in 3 wins in a game vastly rigged against those born into dire scenarios is a huge victory by any standard…except that of Trickle Down Tax Cutters.

To the extent critics are genuine in their derision, a Practical Reality solution to increasing graduation rates is not to eviscerate the entire program but to provide MORE funding for psychological support.

When a youngster has missed meals, been beaten (physically or verbally), told by peers or elders they are "worthless” then it is all too easy to fail even under the most advantageous circumstances.

So increase mental health counseling and make therapy sessions with a live professional (NOT PHARMACOLOGICAL) mandatory and it is guaranteed many additional students will succeed.

For Woefully Imbecilic Moguls — Here Is How to Pay

Another derisive allegation is Job Corps, again at only $1 Billion a year, is overly expensive. Well, one B-2 Stealth Bomber is $2 Billion a year, so cut one of those and we have two years of funding.

(Just kidding, bombers are a two-fer when speaking of the U.S. — we get to both abandon poor American kids while we trot off to murder poor Foreign kids at the same time…it's the Plutocratic Way!)

Alright, so if we absolutely must have our slaughter toys for the military, how about Trump NON-tax those NOT making $200,000 to $500,000 by leaving the State And Local Tax (SALT) cap at $10,000?

The cost of the SALT increase to $40,000 in the "Big Beautiful Tax Bill” will cost $300 Billion…but only $100 Billion would enable 6,000,000 youngsters to become productive and healthy members of American society.

Alas, political pandering for the fortunate few is FAR more important then a CENTURY of youth.

Honest Replies to Sincere Reviews

Look, the truth is no government program is ever going to be ideal, much less flawless.

When you are dealing with large groups there will always be some degree of corruption, favoritism, largesse and even, at times, tragedy.

As for claims of "safety incidents” in Job Corps, by and large, that is more Political Propaganda. You know what these myriad "safety incidents” entail? Pulled muscles. Lost laptops. Cooking burns.

These fright phrases are the way duplicitous politicians attempt to confuse Citizens in order to steal our resources.

To be sure, Job Corps has issues to be dealt with as will anything else in life, but on balance it helps far more than hurts those it serves, and in so doing largely benefits the American people as a whole.

Yep, As a Matter of Fact, I AM Upset — Why Aren't YOU?

Obviously the plan here is to do a Trump University scam of nationwide proportions — those 60,000 students could all be given "credits” which they can then "spend” at "more efficient” private entities.

Are you beginning to notice a pattern? Those excess quotes are because of the excess lies.

Plutocrats intend, as anyone not a Midwit can recognize, to set up (or "partner”…i.e. "receive bribes from”) similar Capitalistic institutions to charge higher prices and provide lower services.

Because apparently when you are a Boomer Billionaire there is no level of pathetic depravity to which you will not sink in this Godforsaken Hades of a Used-Up Excuse For A Former Country.

There is a liquidation sale on everything in Neo-America (eagerly abetted by most Diversocrats) and the Soul is the first thing to be discounted — as a matter of fact, Everything Must Go!

Medicaid for the WORKING disabled? Gone. Nutritional Benefits (the SNAP program) for isolated elderly and impoverished children? Gone. Job Corps to assist kids born into hard spots toward becoming successes and making life a little easier? Gone. These years — RIGHT NOW — are the Fatal Natal Laboratory for our New Unhappy Nation.

We must stop it being born.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America