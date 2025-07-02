The Trump-Musk Fallout: Fact, Fiction, or Fabrication?

The DOGE That Did Not Bark

In the classic Sherlock Holmes tale, and in fact, for many detective stories, the best clue is absence.

When Donald Trump and Elon Musk had an allegedly "epic fight” which lasted all of one day without any serious repercussions for either, people ought to have begun asking questions.

Instead? The Public was duped, as always and ever they shall be…

When Did It REALLY Begin?

According to enquiring minds, there were three strikes before the grand slam, as follows:

APRIL (mid) 2025 — Acting IRS Commissioner Gary Shapley was removed at the behest of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Acting IRS Commissioner Shapley was the pick of Musk, to whom Bessent objected on the grounds Musk did not make a formal request to make the appointment of him. (As reported New York Times, 4/18/25.) MAY (late) 2025 — The Stargate AI Campus (OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, G42) announced plans to build in the United Arab Emirates. Investor Sam Altman was chosen to lead the deal. This was to the chagrin of Musk, who learned his own company (xAI) would be excluded. (As reported Wall Street Journal, 5/28/25.) MAY (late) 2025 — Nominee as NASA Administrator Jared Isaacson was pulled at the final moment by Trump preceding what informed Senators claim was an expected confirmation. Nominee Isaacson was a close associate of Musk, further alienating the billionaire who lamented this reversal on his X (Twitter) account. (As reported Reuters, 5/31/25.)

Reasons for abandonment of Nominee Isaacson vary. Public sources claim it was due to Isaacson having previously donated to Democratic political candidates. More discreet views assert the reason being Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor.

Director Gor is not an individual commonly known outside of Washington, and largely unknown even inside it. The access to Trump appears to be premised on having formed a book publishing company with Trump during the years he was out of office which has proved to be quite lucrative and, evidently, has funded the PAC (Political Action Committee) Right For America, which has given Trump associated candidates with over $70 million USD.

Director Gor was allegedly incensed by the "presumptuous” nature of Musk in appointing or recommending individuals for prominent positions without consultation. Moreover, there is rumor that during one Oval Office Cabinet Meeting Musk addressed Gor in manner the latter found to be demeaning, which ultimately led to Gor advocating to sabotage Isaacson later.

(Informed Sources, without attribution — hence allegations, not factual.)

Was There MORE Than One Fight?

There was, previously, rumor of a physical altercation between Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent. This has in the past 48 hours (6/8/25) broken into the mainstream with increasing levels of hysteria.

As originally told, much prior the Musk-Trump Incident of 6/5/25, there was a "scuffle” between Musk and Bessent which involved minor "shoving” but LACKING more substantive physicality.

The altercation arose near, but not inside, the Oval Office (Trump was not present nor aware during the kerfuffle) when Musk and Bessent exchanged terse words. Apparently Bessent referred to Musk as "a joke” with possible inflammatory language from Musk (notably Bessent is a homosexual).

When informed, Trump reputedly said words to the effect, "Now, that's going too far.”

FOLLOWING the public spat between Musk-Trump of 6/5/25, media reporting has greatly enhanced the tenor of this altercation to the point of including "rugby-style” body-slams and "punches thrown”. Importantly. NONE of these were characterizations of the disagreement PRIOR that date.

It is likely there was a heated verbal disagreement with some minor physical element (i.e. shoving) but which in no way is akin the latest reportage which is evident White House "cover” against Musk.

(Informed Sources, without attribution — hence allegations, not factual.)

What Are The Importance of Dates?

A Special Government Employee, or SGE, as Musk was designated, may serve only 130 days in a 365 day period. Otherwise, they must be vetted by security and then approved by Congress in some capacity. Given that Musk is reputed to be a narcotics user he would be unlikely to pass this review.

To that extent, Musk was leaving under good or poor circumstances.

What Part Does the Big Beautiful Bill Play?

Currently, the Trump Tax Bill will add at minimum $1.5 Trillion to the National Debt, or as much as $2.5 Trillion, depending upon metrics. Even at the lower rate that increase is unsustainable.

Musk, a fiscal conservative, has often complained in the past regarding the National Debt. Notably, from 2016 until 2020, Trump has likewise made similar claims, which he now disavows with assertions the alleged "tax cuts” will either pay for themselves by creating new growth or not mentioning costs.

Importantly, Trump has alleged Electric Vehicle Credits being excised from the Tax Bill as the reason which caused Musk to renege on support of the Trump Tax Bill. Yet there are vital distinctions:

Green Vehicle Tax Cuts — This aspect is very confusing for the average observer. In the Tax Bill under consideration Trump has removed the "Green Energy” credits introduced by Biden. That will be a detriment to Musk and his Tesla business. Yet this is not the REAL story here. Electric Vehicle Credits — Far more important is that California Green Standards will be overcome, which are by far the most stringent in the nation.

This is how Musk made most of his money. In order to be energy compliant in California, a huge market for automobiles, car companies had to meet the Green Standards. Obviously, most did not. Yet Musk could sell "credits” for Green Standards by the Tesla company.

This author did a piece about that a decade ago and one reason he never invested in Tesla. Most of its money, or at least its early money, was not made by selling cars but selling these credits. It is the source of the Billions which Musk now controls.

While it is true the Electric Vehicle Credit will cost Musk generally it is any loss of California Green Energy that would have a more significant impact. Whether this is the cause of the squabble is debatable, but it may play a large part and the general media is not covering it.

What of Narcotics?

Widely reported is that Musk is a habitual user of narcotics, particularly ketamine with adderall. These are typically known for anesthesic properties with relaxing effects used to focus the user.

Moreover, Musk is a known user of marijuana, a narcotic with far more negative effects than widely recognized. Its increasingly legal use notwithstanding these detrimental effects.

Clearly, as with any narcotics, extenuated use damages multiple organs. Musk was alleged in media to have organ disruption, yet this appears to be more "smear campaigning” by the White House to undermine his stature in the country. (At the same time, Musk is likely some degree of drug addict.)

What of the Epstein Claims?

During the electoral campaign Trump claimed on several occasions he would immediately reveal all the documents regarding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, widely regard as a blackmailer.

After more than 100 days Trump has not only failed to do so, but in fact has repeatedly tried to deceive the public in this regard. Case in point, he presented "influencers” with binders of supposed Epstein documents, all of which were already in the public domain, and even had they not been so, made no explanation the reason such a stunt would be necessary rather merely posting files online.

On the day of the Musk-Trump Incident of 6/5/25, Musk claimed on X (Twitter) the rationale for the nondisclosure was Trump was included in the Epstein files himself. Important to note here:

TRUMP ABOUT EPSTEIN — In a New York magazine article of 2002 Trump stated, "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” EPSTEIN ABOUT TRUMP — In over 100 hours of recordings Epstein prior his demise, with reporter Michael Wolffe, the former financier states Trump was his, "best friend for ten years”. INCIDENTALS — Trump is mentioned seven times on the flight logs of the Lolita Express, the Epstein plane to his private island. "Jane Doe” aka "Katie Johnson” — A lawsuit was filed in June 2016, then refiled October 2016, then dropped in November 2016, in which she claimed as a 13-year-old girl she was sexually assaulted by Trump and Epstein at a New York City apartment. There appears to have been a "Tiffany Doe” corroborating witness. Her actual identity and location are today unknown.

The primary accuser was represented by Evan Goldman, a New Jersey attorney, with Lisa Bloom, daughter of Gloria Allred, hired in a public relations capacity. Curiously, Bloom has in recent years been criticized for purportedly discrediting the sexual assault accusers of Harvey Weinstein himself. whose own allegations occurred in 2017 with a 2020 trial.

According to Goldman, on the day "Jane Doe” was to hold a press conference to make claims against Trump, she had both her automobile and cellular phone stolen. This allegedly prompted the supposed victim to cancel the appearance and remove herself from public life.

Ultimately, there is nothing to demonstrate conclusively the veracity of the situation. Except to say, it is clear Trump and Epstein were more than passing acquaintances. Likewise, there is an allegation from not one but two individuals in a lurid circumstance. Again, this proves nothing, but is of note.

Who Lost How Much?

Among the more excessive claims after the fight was that Telsa, largely owned by Musk, has its stock price lowered by 14% in a single day.

The problem with this observation is that in its scope. While there was clearly a loss on Tesla stock in the immediate day of the "fight”. The reality is the price was still slightly higher than one week prior.

In addition, had the price of Telsa stock fallen another 14% it would have remained higher than it had been only a single month earlier.

Given the rapid increase of the price after the "fight” and the fact that the price was substantially higher than its annual lowest point indicates money was inconsequential regarding what occurred.

What To Make of Timing?

Here are the possible interpretations:

As Advertised — It is possible Musk, having felt slighted on three occasions after having given Trump more than $150 Million in campaign donations, sought retribution to balance his loss. Only Drama — It is equally possible that the Musk-Trump Incident was a pantomime to draw attention away from multiple garish comments by Republican Senators the week prior regarding the Trump Tax Bill, legislation which takes health insurance from 25 Million people.

The Senate version of the Trump Tax Bill is likely to be voted upon next month. Trump requires constant distraction before that time to prevent Citizens learning how bad it will be.

Elementary, As Always

Following review of the totality of the circumstances, the entire Trump-Musk Incident is far more indicative of a collaborative pantomime absent consequences which served as a pantomime among several others to distract the public from the Tax Bill which largely raised prices and reduced benefits.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America