Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans

Notice the conspicuous absence of the word, ‘democracies’. That omission is by design.

By casual observation alone, one is hard pressed to find a people’s democracy anywhere in the world. That fact is especially true for the European Union. It also applies across the great pond, in the Americas. Head southeast back across the Atlantic Ocean, the same situation exists in all of Africa. Venture even farther eastward. Cross the Asian continent. Consider Sri Lanka. People there rose up. They resorted to burning their own democratic institutions just to get their voices heard.

Moreover, the Southern Pacific Commonwealth nations are equally afflicted. One can hardly declare with conviction that the democratic spirit is alive in Australia or in New Zealand. Not a chance in heil! Government overreach has already taken the Land of Oz and that of Aotearoa to all time lows.

Exceptions, you say? There are a handful. But that is a subject for another missive, at a later date.

Now, as to the job specifics…

The ideal candidate will possess – at an absolute minimum – the following traits.

• Commitment to always lead from the front; never, ever, from behind

• Holds one’s position in the Phalanx; long spear at the ready; feet always moving forward

• Well acquainted with Molon Labe; that means, surrender is not an option

• Would rather be found dead on one’s shield than in the company of a woke liberal

You get the picture. Now as to the mission drawing on past experience…

With modern day Persia, in the form of Iran being in the news, one cannot help but conjure up images of the past. Even the time of the Ancient Greeks. Yes. One – in junior high school –would have encountered the legendary 300 Spartans by reading history pages. Led by their heroic, and stoic king, Leonidas, the 300 Spartans marched to Thermopylae pass in central Greece. It was there, in 480 BC, at that strategic location, where the land mass narrowed to less than 6 miles long by a mile wide, infamously referred to as ‘Hell’s Gates’, that the honorable fighting Spartans would take their mighty – final – stand.

They, and they alone awaited the 100 thousand strong – Greek mercenaries among them – invading forces of Persian King, Xerxes.

Meanwhile…

Greek politicians were true to form. They gathered en masse in Athens courtyards. Where for hours – even days on end – debated the merits as well as the timing to meet the Persian aggression. None though could agree on either count.

Well, you know the rest…

To me, it is always a pleasure to conjure up the past. History can even appear as a valuable gem when one relates the distant past to modern events.

Some notable examples...

In today’s world, regarding America’s southern open border policy with Mexico and beyond… MAGA patriots could easily identify with the legendary 300 Spartans. Their ranks, by even conservative estimates, have swollen to 80 million. Moreover, recruiting 300 volunteers is not a problem; as Spartans they would gladly march to the Rio Grande; man the barricades; put a stop to the illegal alien invasion.

How about substituting President Trump for King Leonidas? Ask MAGA patriots. They already see him as such. Whereas, Democrats strongly object but still dither. Just like the Athenians of old.

Over to Europe…

Searching the gamut of the EU members the task is much more formidable. Finding even a handful of 300 Spartan candidates is next to impossible. However, one, maybe two patriots have already revealed their true Spartan colors. Of course, they come in the form of respective Prime Ministers from Hungary, Viktor Orban, as well as Slovakia’s Robert Fico. The latter, if you recall, already took a bullet or two – and survived –for opposing what he perceived as the EU’s tyrannical approach to group problem solving.

To clarify, both Fico and Orban remain defiant. Theirs is a contrarian view. Both men stand firm in their own national interests: open borders and inviting unchecked invading third world migrants is the EU’S existential threat. In addition, their opposition to continual funding of The Ukraine conflict, both of whom regard as a long-term losing proposition, also put them at extreme odds with Brussels.

Now, do ‘Great’ Britain…

Suffice to say that the UK is lost. Enoch Powell – long ago – stated it better than I ever could.

If you have read this far, you probably got the picture: Too many Hell’s Gates. Not enough Spartans.

Montresor