Nancy O'Brien Simpson

A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening

Opinion » Columnists

By Nancy O’Brien Simpson

Photo: unsplash.com by Frank Köhntopp koehntopp is licensed under Commons, the free media repository
In a quiet political earthquake, New York City just handed a Democratic primary win to a young man named Zohran Mamdani—a democratic socialist, an idealist, and perhaps most importantly, someone who believes that regular people matter more than Wall Street portfolios. For those of us who have long carried the quiet conviction that our current system is not merely broken, but morally bankrupt, his victory is not just encouraging—it’s electrifying.

Let’s be honest: late capitalism is a rigged game. The United States is home to over 22 million millionaires, yet 44 million Americans struggle with food insecurity each year. According to the USDA, over 10% of U.S. households don't have reliable access to enough food. How is it that in the richest country in the history of the world, one in six children goes to bed hungry? The morality of this isn’t complicated. It's obscene.

I often hesitate to say this publicly, but at my core, I believe I am a communist—not in the dogmatic sense, but in the deeply human one. I believe that no individual should possess grotesque wealth while others starve. That no hedge fund should get bailed out while public schools crumble. That no billionaire should exist until every single human being has access to shelter, health care, and a warm meal.

Mamdani’s win is a crack in the monolith. It is a direct challenge to the elite political consensus that treats inequality as inevitable and poverty as a personal failing. His platform didn’t just whisper progressive values—it shouted them. Universal housing. Guaranteed healthcare. Economic justice not as a campaign slogan, but as a non-negotiable baseline.

This isn't naïveté. This is moral clarity.

It’s easy to dismiss young socialists as idealists. But history has always belonged to those who imagined something better. The abolitionists were considered radicals. The suffragettes were told they were hysterical. Martin Luther King Jr. was surveilled as a threat to national security. What unites these movements is not just outrage, but a refusal to accept the status quo as immovable.

The billionaire class would like us to believe that this is the best we can do. That poverty is a natural byproduct of progress. That upward mobility is available to all, even though data from the Economic Policy Institute shows that productivity has increased by over 60% since 1979, while hourly pay has risen just 17.5%. The reality? Wealth doesn’t trickle down. It is hoarded, shielded, and multiplied behind walls the rest of us are never meant to climb.

So when someone like Mamdani wins in New York, I don't just see a political victory. I see a flare shot into the sky. A signal that the people are waking up. That the tired, rigged centrism that has kept so many shackled might finally be cracking under the weight of its own cruelty.

This country—and the world—desperately needs a new economic and moral imagination. We need leaders who are unafraid to name injustice. We need movements that are willing to disrupt comfort for the sake of dignity. And we need regular people to remember that our collective power is greater than the bank accounts of the few.

Zohran Mamdani may be one man, but he carries a torch. My hope? That others see its light, pick it up, and start running. Toward justice. Toward equality. Toward a world where every life—not just the gilded ones—has worth.

Author`s name Nancy O'Brien Simpson
