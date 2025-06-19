Trump, Iran, Israel and the Make America Hated Again story

Is Trump a man of his word who honours his promises, or he is a cheap, fly-in-the-wind, lying, yellow-bellied guttersnipe?

Shall I murder an ailing old man or not? Shall I conduct a terrorist strike, bombing an Iranian laboratory in sovereign territory because Israel, which has already attacked a US warship (USS Liberty), has invaded Iran and is getting the crap smacked out of it?

Shall I destabilise a country without knowing what the consequences will be? Shall I play with fire and hope for the best, or shall I involve the USA for decades to come trying to curtail the monster I have created?

The dilemma facing President Trump is one of his own making, sticking the nose of his beloved United States of America once again where it does not belong and in affairs it will never fully understand. Make America Hated Again.

The nuclear weapons question. And Israel?

The argument that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons is based on the NPT, Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty. But why does this not apply to Israel?

The argument that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons because it would use them is based on the assumption that it already has nuclear weapons. There is no evidence to suggest it does. And even if it did, or even if it was preparing to develop them, has Iran slaughtered 55,000 civilians in na act of butchery, as Israel has done in Gaza? So who are we going to trust with nukes?

Two-State solution

Let us set the facts out, loud and clear. The State of Israel was created in May, 1948 and its territory was defined by the United Nations Organization as being the frontiers designated as the State of Israel. True, Palestinians who had lived there for thousands of years were thrown out of their homes which were occupied by settlers and true, this is as unfair as it gets. However, the State of Israel exists and denying its right to existence is futile. Solution 1: Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and other players have to recognise Israel’s right to a peaceful existence.

When the State of Israel was created inside its original borders, the West Bank and Gaza, basically, were designated as areas for the Palestinian Arab population to live, areas over the years claimed by Israel as spoils of war and which have been gradually colonised by Israelis, the inhabitants being thrown out of their homes, thrown off their farms, their olive groves bulldozed and their cemeteries desecrated.

These areas do not belong to Israel, neither does any territory outside the 1948 frontiers. Period. Solution 2: Israel leaves the territories it occupies illegally and pays rent immediately, until it removes the last colonies. Solution 3: The international community recognises these territories as the State of Palestine.

Now, it is not that difficult, is it?

No, it isn’t. It is perfectly simple, for a civilised, emotionally inteligent and balanced chain of thought. It is made difficult, however, by the Zionist tendencies (creating a larger Israel) to bully, taking advantage of greater firepower provided by who else, the USA and its yapping chihuahuas. It is made difficult by the USA falling for the ploys of Israel every time because of the power of the Jewish Lobby at home.

Israel using the USA as its puppet

And right now, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is held hostage by radical expansionist elements within his Knesset, or Parliament and to keep the balance of power, he needs to jump when told to do so. This at present involves stringing Trump along to finish off a job which Israel started and cannot complete, namely bombing the Iranian facilities at the Fordow fuel enrichment plant deep underground near Qom.

The notion arises that either the USA was in on this from the start because Israel knew it could never penetrate the Iranian defences at Fordow, or else Israel expected more from its original strike than it managed. I don’t think so. But either way, Israel has the United States involved, which is precisely what Trump promised not to do during his campaign. He is a man of his word, who honours his promises, or he is a cheap, fly-in-the-wind, lying, yellow-bellied guttersnipe who is easily swayed by his rogue state friends and who promises one thing then drops his country in the middle of a perfect storm for years to come? Check out the US disaster in Iraq and the ensuing ISIS, which is licking its wounds and is planning underground for the next episode. Not today, not tomorrow but something to occupy the secret services for years to come. Wholly the creation of Washington and its naive foreign policy.

Let us for once tell the truth about Israel

Hopefully President Trump will reflect on this when he makes his decision. Of emotional intelligence, Israel has none, in fact if Israel was a person, it would be thick as pigshit. Whatever Trump’s standing at home, and this is nothing to do with me because I am not an American, his foreign policy is based on emotional intelligence and he appears to understand better than others the real issues behind the story. So hopefully, he will start to see that until the solutions I have outlined above are adopted, more of the same.

In conclusion, people around the world are getting tired of the USA gallivanting around bombing defenceless countries crapless. This is so 1970s. It is wholly out of line with the collective psyche in 2020 and people can vote with their feet, or their wallets: refusing to buy products from Israel or even more, boycotting stores that do business with Israel is already the first ripple, which can be extended to Washington.

And people around the world are getting sick and tired of Israel going for the overkill and playing the victim all the time, when their behaviour creates the problems in the first place. And let’s be honest here. I have never seen this written anywhere else, so here it comes: Israel, the whole Jewish State, this Israeli Semitic thing, is a construct.

Israel is a construct

Starting with the language, Hebrew. It was dead not so long ago and brought back, as was the case with Manx and Cornish in the UK. Just a few years ago Israeli officials were speaking English. Notice today how they speak Hebrew in public, some of them not very well. The religion? Another construct. Modern Judaism has nothing to do with Ancient Judaism, which is extinct as a religion. Read its texts and the discipline and doctrine revolve around animal sacrífices to God and sprinkling blood on altars, and boys having their penises sucked by a rabbi upon circumcision. The whole thing is a construct. This anti-Semitic tripe? The word has been hijacked and kidnapped by the Israeli construct. Semitic means a speaker of a Semitic language, including Arabic. The correct expression would be to criticise the Zionist policies of Israelis (some Israelis), which is not anti-Semitic, it is everyone’s right.

So, Israel is a construct. Not necessarily a bad thing and fair enough. A religion serves to connect people with principles and with God, no problems with that at all and it is understandable that the Jewish people wish to have their own place which they can call home after their treatment over the years; treatment mainly by Christians, funnily enough whereas under the Moslems, precisely in the Ottoman Empire, they enjoyed freedom to practise their religion and culture. So many Portuguese and Spanish Jews fled to the Ottoman Empire in the Medieval period that the language they spoke, Ladino, a Latin-based tongue which could be called Medieval Spanish/Portuguese, is spoken as a minority language in Turkey and in Bosnia-Herzergovina today.

So, Israel being a construct, as such is not based on any deep-seated histórico-moral values. They think they can steal lands, throw people out of their homes, build colonies. And so by its actions, Israel leaves itself open to atrocities like October 7th. But the Palesinians have suffered many October the sevenths at the hands of Israelis over the years.

Nabka = thousands of Palestinians slaughtered by Jewish forces in 1948 and tens of thousands forced from their homes. Where is this in the news today? Balad al-Sheikh. 1947. Haganah Zionist terrorists slaughtered around 70 Palestinian civilians including innocent women and children. Mown down in cold blood. Where is this in the news today? Saasaa, 1948. Two massacres by the Haganah terrorists. Dozens murdered. American news outlets referred to around 11 people killed. A worse terrorist massacre took place later in the year as the entire population was removed and replaced by Jews. Deir Yassin massacre, 1948. 750 Palestinians slaughtered by Israeli terrorists. Dozens of children, the ones who survived, left on the streets as orphans, begging. Where is this in the news today? Saliha, 1948. Saliha brigade of the Israeli army entered a mosque where 94 terrified Palestinian civilians were hiding and massacred them all. Where is this in the news today? Kafr Qasim 1956. Israeli security forces massacred 23 children among 47 civilian victims. Where is this in the news today?

Then appear the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Islamic Jihad and the like.

So let us put things in context and let us not draw the time line at October 7th.

Are any of these massacres justified? No. Terrorism is never justified. October 7th was a terrorist atrocity and all the Israeli massacres of Palestinians were terrorist atrocities. The victims screamed. Their mothers cried tears, which tasted of salt.

Today, Israeli missiles rain down on Iran and Iranian missiles rain down on Israel. Israel now knows what it feels like to be on the receiving end, ask the 55 thousand Gazans it has slaughtered waiting for food. But this does not make it any less painful to see people desperate, the tears taste of salt.

The idea of a foreign power wading in, as the USA is postulating today with the UK obediently lined up waiting for a pat on the head is received with total derision by everyone in the Middle East and international experts on the Middle East.

Israel needs to stop its attacks, then Iran will follow, then the Europeans and Iranians can thrash out a deal, then the solutions mentioned above, a Two-State Solution with Israel’s right to a peaceful existence accepted is the sensible and emotionally inteligent way forward. As I am sure Donald Trump knows. He can’t be that stupid. Can he?

