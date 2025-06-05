Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden

De mortuis nil nisi bonum dicendum est.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BstarXO - Chester L. Roberts, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ John McCain 0011

This is Latin for "Do not speak ill of the deceased”.

It is a phrase this author has never understood and does not regard as binding.

I say "Loathe the deceased if Wicked.” I say "Dig up the wrongdoers to desecrate their memory.” I say "When there be transgression let it be shouted from the alter until the Angels themselves descend.”

Wicked individuals — even physically shuffling and politically moribund — have earned their eternity of our enmity.

Let us never forget their crimes.

Anger Issues vs. Justice Issues

Someone once remarked that Your Humble Correspondent has "Anger Issues” which is patently untrue. On the contrary, I have "Justice Issues” — in the sense too many of my fellow human beings behave with complete abandon due to the nature of never being held to account for anything.

Witnessing such injustice does, indeed, make one quite angry.

Not violent, mind you. (READ: Alphabet Agencies can exhale.) This author uses his words and the deeds of the accused to denounce. He has no need of threats or violence when exposure will suffice.

Our ultimate Justice is the revelation of Sins in that the World can bear witness. To wit…

John McCain is Buning in Hades

So afore we commence unto our review of the Perdition awaiting everyone employed by either Airbus or Boeing; let us take this opportunity to again reflect upon that roiling foulness which is the depraved monstrosity of John McCain.

McCain was a United States Senator who died from a horrible illness which he most certainly deserved about fifty years after the time at which he most ideally ought to have expired.

Our loathing of McCain (not to mention his filthy apologist daughter) is not based upon some trifling political disagreement. Rather, it goes to the essence of what makes a Man. Or, in the case of McCain, a vile essence summoned to human form by forces mysterious and terrifying.

For, you see, McCain was a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. There is plausible evidence he collaborated with his captors for a cushy sweetheart room and board but even that is not damning.

No, Sportsfans, what earns John "Glad He's Finally Dead” McCain everlasting scorn is that he left other POWs in Vietnam to die horrible deaths which lasted decades — even after he returned home to accolades, fortune, influence — and was made well aware the sorrowful plight of his compatriots.

No Seriously, John McCain Deserved a Fate Worse Than Death

Specifically, John "Putrid Bubbling Flesh” McCain, knew FOR A FACT there were at least dozens and perhaps hundreds of American Prisoners of War still being held in captivity in Vietnam until as late as the early 1990s and McCain not only failed to help rescue them but abetted in that grotesquery.

This is reality not conspiracy — other than the complicity of McCain to access power.

Many books have been written on the topic. Hordes of photographs of "SOS Call Signs” fashioned by POWs have been released. Several military families have spoken out how Senator Scumbag refused to meet with them and ACTUALLY RAN AWAY in the Capitol Building when confronted on the topic.

All those Abandoned Veterans are dead now — by infirmity and maltreatment if not outright murder — and so too is dead Despicable Traitor John McCain.

Yet his crimes — of indifference, of willful ignorance, of wanton cruelty — must never be forgotten.

I am glad Senator John McCain is dead.

Let him NEVER rot in peace.

Wow…Okay, But Why Also Hate Airbus and Boeing?

Ahem, moving onward and upward…to about 40,000 feet in the skies.,

Whether Special Military Operation or Ukraine War is a matter of perspective. Certainly this author, as Pravda Readers know, has a viewpoint on who invited the conflict and who is responsible,

Be that as it may, I respect (to a certain extent) that others may assess the situation differently.

What cannot and must not be cottoned was (and is) wholesale punishment of Civilians by a corrupt American Administration which in no way represented or served The People of these United States.

Decidedly, almost immediately after hostilities began — between RUSSIA and UKRAINE, of which NEITHER is AMERICA — the senile dotard known as "President” Joe Biden took actions intentionally aimed at harming common people.

One of these "decrees” by Joe Biden was to discontinue Mail Service to Russia.

Whenever this is mentioned, three years after the fact, to anyone I am always met with incredulous stares. They whip out their cellular phones and about ten minutes later say, "Oh wow…You're RIGHT!”

No International Care Packages For You, Russian Scum!

In regard to small children, elderly relations or ill relatives — Biden ensured these suffered adrift.

Rather than easing pain with letters, postcards and care packages these individuals received nothing.

Importantly, absent buying a ticket to Moscow there remains no "work around” for such bans.

No USPS, No DHL, No FedEx, No UPS. No nothing.

Multiply this abhorrent brutality by millions and you may understand why many loathe Biden.

Most separated people in question have ZERO connection to the Kremlin any more than the average person reading this has ANY connection to the White House. These mortal frames are not influential any more than you, Dear Reader, can influence your local Congressman. The faltering individuals do not know any more about politics than what is seen on the evening news, much the same as yourself.

Yet many are isolated and often alone.

Thanks to Joe Biden.

Condolences…But…Airbus and Boeing?

Except, discontinuing Mail To Elderly Russians was not the only impudence of Joe Biden in order to "Stick It To Putin!”

Another thing Biden immediately did was to refuse air links between the United States and Russia.

Formerly, a person could get on a flight from New York or Chicago and after a brief pause (usually in Germany) arrive in Moscow about ten hours later. Today? That same journey has to go via Dubai or Africa or Who Knows Where on a trek that at minimum will last you between 24 and 48 hours.

Even so, this is merely a ridiculous inconvenience.

How About Civilian Air Disasters

Only the inherent Scum which is credibly alleged rapist Joe Biden progressed beyond even such malignity.

Not content with Tormenting Elderly Sick Patients and Needlessly Separating Citizen Reunifications the Sludge otherwise known as Joe Biden dictated that SPARE PARTS not be provided to Civilian airlines operating in Russia under his "Sanctions” Regime.

This most directly affects the commercial aircraft providers of Airbus and Boeing. (Yes, yes, yes, I fully realize that Airbus is a French company…Do you fully realize that France is a satrap of America and does whatever Uncle Sam commands?)

At the commencement of the "Sanctions” Regime Against Civilians there were approximately 540 Western planes in service across Russia.

Vitally, readers who are unfamiliar should at least consider the vastness of the Russian Federation. It is a geographical territory 1.7 times the size of the United States, The inhabitants are spread over an incredibly expansive range which can be practically served only by air in many cases,

As way of illustration, coming from only HALFWAY across Russia to Moscow will require a journey by train of two DAYS even when taking the most direct route. The flight will be about six HOURS.

Consider what that additional 40 hours of travel time means for a parent trying to reach an ill child.

Flying There vs. Flying Here

Another important thing to note is that potential hazards in Russia are entirely intentional.

While "cannibalizing” older planes and "creative” evasion of restrictions means that some aircraft are extended in their use of service, the reality is that after three years the likelihood of a tragedy of immense proportions increases daily.

Thankfully some Third Party actors have assisted for either financial gain or humanitarian reasons but the situation is intolerable for any American with a moral conscience.

Meanwhile, here in the United States we face a similar fate born of sheer incompetence.

As if in Divine Retribution the apparently corrupt entity known as Boeing has faced a series of tribulations too numerous to list. Only some: a Boeing door blew off mid-flight when operators ignored a warning for SEVERAL DAYS, another Boeing lost its front wheel on take-off as well, while still one more Boeing shot flames out the rear shortly after departure.

There Are Several Others

Want some? Last year another Boeing had a cargo door blow open before landing (which occurred in January but only later uncovered). Meanwhile a day earlier a wheel fell from yet ANOTHER Boeing that was taking off. Another Boeing precariously dropped in altitude when, accordingly from the pilot, the instruments quit and then miraculously recovered.

Again, there are multitude cases occurring monthly.

For any who conclude this may be espionage or such nefariousness…sorry to disappoint, but Boeing has a history of skirting safety regulations in major ways going as far back until 2019 at the very least — much predating the Ukraine Conflict.

Incidentally, the terrible Korean Air disaster which killed over 100 was…a Boeing.

Totally and obviously and completely unrelated in ANY WAY on March 11, 2024, it was announced John Barnett — a former Boeing employee of over three decades — who was in the middle of several ongoing lawsuits against the company for gross negligence and intentional malfeasance…died.

As is always the case whenever a whistleblower gets deceased it is being described as "self-inflicted”.

If you believe that then this correspondent has a Boeing plane to sell you himself.

Returning to the insignificant matter of the mere peons AKA Boeing passengers?

Several lives have — thus far — been lost due to apparent corporate abuse, in many nations, but the question is posed how much longer can such maliciousness be mitigated by happenstance alone?

Joe Biden is Evil Inherent and Wants Ordinary People to Die

Leaving aside the acts of ineptitude mentioned above, in regard to the callous decrees from Biden…

What was the intent?

There can be no other logical conclusion than former President Joe Biden had as one of the principles of his administration that murdering innocent Russian air travelers — mothers, physicians, students…ordinary people with ABSOLUTELY NO INFLUENCE on government — was his intention.

Joe Biden apparently believed if a Russian Civilian flight crashes and hundreds are killed…what?

Somehow Putin would quit?

Seriously, Joe, I want an answer. A direct, cogent reply. Tell me, you insufferable retarded old man.

What happens if you got your wish and hundreds of decent individuals perished for no reason?

What was your "game plan”?

What then?

Corprocrat Criminality Will Be Addressed

Of course the Refuse which is Joe Biden is not alone in his culpability.

There are others who in order to protect their sacred "Muh 401K Penshun!” will sacrifice their souls.

As to Executives at both Airbus at Boeing, each and every single one must eventually be held legally responsible AS INDIVIDUALS for crimes they committed basking underneath the corporate umbrella.

It is no excuse — ethically or morally — to claim they have been acting by the rubric of their business mandates. When the time comes for them to be held lawfully accountable, as they shall be, it must be considered no "defense” to claim despicable acts were allowed within Federal guidelines.

At a bare minimum anyone with Managerial, much less Executive, authority should be daily lobbying Congress to retract the unjust "laws” which deter spare parts from bringing service to Civilian planes.

After a reasonable interval of such lobbying without success — QUIT.

Oh yes, yes, yes, dear Corprocrat! You need to eat! You have a family! You were not responsible!

Save it. We are ALL responsible for our actions. In America these days drug-peddling via "legal” prescriptions and prostitution via "legal” pornography are both permissible and profitable.

No one with a soul does either. We live in a land of plenty. You need not swim in swill to survive.

Make no error — these things leave a stain on you which will one way or another have repercussions.

All Men Die Alone…But Not All Crimes Are Forgotten

So here we are at the end, or the beginning, as the case may be,

For those who disagree with every stance of this author, much less this publication, and support the Ukraine with every ounce of their being and reject Putin with every fiber of their body…okay.

You believe, rightly or wrongly, that Putin and the Special Military Operation is blasphemy. You disdain everything Russia stands for in every sense of those words. You may even think Putin, or the figure you envision him to be, is himself committing "war crimes” or "Crimes Against Humanity”.

Except — America is not Ukraine.

The United States is not a direct party to this fight so it is not for us to punish Russians in any way.

Moreover, even if Americans were directly involved, it would be abhorrent to resign innocent Russian Civilians to preventable deaths to "Send A Message” to their leader by some incongruous route.

There can be no — NONE OF ANY KIND — rationalization for the denial of maintenance and spare parts for Civilian Aircraft used for the purposes of public transportation.

It is not fair. It is not productive. It is not defensible. It is not Right.

Not if you are an Authentic American.

Final Thoughts and Final Destinations

Despite what CNN, MSNBC and The Guardian may have told you — GOOD AND EVIL EXIST.

Doing Good makes you Good.

Doing Evil makes you Evil.

Denying the ill and poor and suffering care is Evil.

Threatening common people trying to get home from work or school is Evil.

Joe Biden is a corrupt, delusional old man — may he live a lengthy life — who is Wicked.

John McCain was a lying, treasonous source of Wickedness.

I Loathe Wickedness — and I have no Fear of the Deceased.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America