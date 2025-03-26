World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nancy O'Brien Simpson

America Howls at the Funeral Pyre

Opinion » Columnists

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Самолет F-47
Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru by Нейросеть
Самолет F-47


"America, America, what have you done?
What ghosts rise screaming from jungles and deserts, from rice paddies and sand dunes, from oil fields and blood-soaked cities?


Napalm fingers stretching over history, phosphorous tongues licking at the bones of children, drone ghosts circling in the sky like mechanical vultures— Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Ukraine—one war rolling into the next like an endless highway of fire, like a preacher promising salvation at the end of a gun barrel, like a junkie hitting the same old vein, hoping this time the high will feel like heaven instead of hell. 

America, you are the arsonist who weeps at the fire, you are the gambler who bets it all on a losing hand and demands the deck be reshuffled,
you are the howling judge condemning the guilty while feasting on the spoils of the crime.

Ukraine! Oh, America’s beautiful proxy, pumped full of money, missiles, NATO dreams whispered like sweet nothings into Zelenskyy’s ear,
promises stretching over the horizon like an oil-slick sunset,
and when Putin, the old bear, roared and lunged, we gasped, we clutched our pearls, we cried,


“How could he? How dare he? This was unprovoked!”
But history laughs in long, deep echoes, and the truth rattles in the bones of dead men.

And now, America, your orange-haired messiah shuffles to the podium,
whispers of peace tangled in his hair, promises like smoke curling from his lips,
“I can end this in one day,” he boasts, then laughs, then winks—
was he joking? was he serious? does it even matter?
The great deal-maker, the artful dodger, the carnival barker at the gates of Armageddon— one hand reaching for the peace prize, the other signing the contract for another war.

And Iran, waiting in the shadows, watching, unblinking,
as Netanyahu sharpens his knives, as bombs shake Gaza, as blood runs in rivers down the streets— another empire salivating at the thought of conquest, another leader drunk on the idea of destiny.
But the chessboard shifts, and the grandmaster watches as the checker player fumbles,
because missiles don’t care about politics, and warheads don’t wait for campaign speeches,
and when the fire starts, it won’t ask for permission.

America, America, land of the free, home of the brave,
when will you learn that the bodies you bury do not disappear?
That ghosts do not sleep? That history will never forget?
That one day, the fire you set will come for you,
that one day, you will be the ashes in the wind.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Nancy O'Brien Simpson
*
News All >
Now reading
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
USA reveals outcome of talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
World
USA reveals outcome of talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Society
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Popular
Russian forces find decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region

Ukrainian forces (AFU) mutilate the bodies before retreating to conceal the identities of their foreign fighters

Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
US intel report predicts outcome of Russia-Ukraine conflict
US intelligence report: Russia will not achieve absolute victory in Ukraine conflict
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal?
Sergey Lavrov: Joe Biden made his biggest mistake when he refused to listen to Russia
America Howls at the Funeral Pyre Nancy O'Brien Simpson Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal? Andrey Mihayloff Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea Lyuba Lulko
Bright spiral object appears in the sky above Russia
Russia reaches breakthrough agreement with USA in Saudi Arabia – Kremlin statement
Russia explains absence of joint statement following US-Russia talks
Russia explains absence of joint statement following US-Russia talks
Last materials
America Howls at the Funeral Pyre
US intel report predicts outcome of Russia-Ukraine conflict
US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
USA reveals outcome of talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal?
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Russian Foreign Minister talks about Joe Biden's biggest mistake
Joint statement following US-Russia talks not adopted due to Kyiv's position
Bright spiral appears in the sky over Russian and European cities
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.