In Praise of the Simple Life

You may wonder, “What exactly do you mean by that particular title?”

Photo: kanoner.com by Дмитрий Ратников, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Пожар на "Невской мануфактуре" в Санкт-Петербурге

Fair question. Depending on who you ask, the respondents will deliver the gamut of emotions. Most I suspect would be optimistic about their prospects if not altogether positive. As always is the case, some pessimists would chime in. That is their right given their freedom of speech and expression.

Moreover if one were to poll the earth’s present population, the answers no doubt would vary widely dependent upon ones own geo political and social status… Whatever, wherever that may be.



However, that is not the purpose of my missive. On the contrary, I intend to go it alone. Which is always my proclivity.

Let me start with the obvious: the KISS principle. It was that acronym which I had embraced from the very start, or beginning; actually from the very first time a friend laid it upon my being. As to an exact date, well, the best that seems reasonable, is that KISS landed on me many moons ago; it happened early in my tender youth. Suffice it to say, that is my memory.

From there on, ‘Keep It Simple Sir’ became my mantra in life. Yes, Sir… It was a staple for my continued existence. More so than anything that I had encountered along the journey from simply being a child to arriving at adulthood.

As to the actual mechanics of and workings of KISS, employment is as good a place as any to explain. Like everyone else, as is my wont, I had to go to work, in order to earn my keep so to speak. Not endowed with a risk taking ‘X’ personality, that meant laboring for some profit oriented entity. There was many associated costs with such a venue, least of which was ‘punching a clock’. Got used to that routine much of my adult, boomer, ‘earning’ years. That is okay though.

KISS never figured in when it came to dealings with my boss, or employer. A mutually agreed to employment agreement saw to that. Sure, it favored the owner, but that is what free market capitalism does. Keeps the two parties honest. Well, that is how theorists explained it to me in college. Best leave it at that.

Where KISS really came in handy, was my dealing with co-workers – colleagues if you like – on the shop floor. Things really could get dicey in any union shop; I did not join, and not beholden to any collective agreement. But to those that paid dues, everything revolved around ‘work to rule’. Deviate

from that sacred tenet, even one inch, one would soon invoke the ire of fellow members. An example...

The grievance: Out of habit I often worked without taking scheduled breaks; even would forego lunch time. According to their wording. Mine was a bad influence; could lead members astray.

The moment the brotherhood got wind of that violation, they would spare no cruelty, offer no quarter. Theron union bosses had to know everything about me: political affiliation, religious beliefs. They even asked about sexual preference. But unlike today’s wokists, no one ever asked me about any ‘preferred pronouns’.

It was precisely at that juncture, that I invoked my KISS rights: Not your business. My privacy is mine alone. No concern of yours. Back off. Respect must be earned. It is not a given. Even given your union. Above all, keep it – your lips – zipped!

That tact worked; the grievance was withdrawn. But not before the members drew lines in the sand. Such petty behavior was to be expected. Communication channels, although not completely severed became strained. Conversation was even restricted to its simplest form. Yes… Or… No. I could live with that.

Which brings me to the finer points of KISS. I am just a regular guy. Much prefer to be left alone. Do that, and I will reciprocate. Bigly.

Now if this latter revelation reminds you of MAGA, and you accuse me as such…

Be advised that as a Patriot, I will gladly wear that label on my sleeve… With distinction.

Because in my manner of thinking, KISS and MAGA, although not purely synonymous, both are indelibly linked.

Not complicated at all. It is just that simple.

Montresor