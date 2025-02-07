World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs

Opinion » Columnists

Hurry and take your seats Ladies and Gentlemen, the show has just begun. You need not buy a ticket or go to a theatre, this one is on TV for free, live from DC!

Осел
Photo: unsplash.com by Bill Hamway, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Осел

Shakespeare himself could not have imagined a plot more intricate or hilarious than the one rolling out daily before our very eyes on news bulletins. It has all the ingredients of a tragedy-comedy, a pantomime and a satyre bundled into one.

Donny, the only one who takes himself seriously

The centre of the stage is occupied by the character called Donny, who stands broad-shouldered and erect, tall and proud, making proclamations to his left and right and facing the audience, yet he is the only one who takes himself seriously. 

“Our allies are committing very, very nasty atrocities against us,” he declares. “Our neighbours are filling our cities and forests and glades and valleys and mountains with very, very horrible things”. “Our northern neighbour is ours, in fact our two northern neighbours are ours. We will make the first an unviable state and assimilate it, we will invade the second and assimilate it. And to Hell with international law! I make the law!” (delivered in a Dalekesque voice).

Part of the audience, sitting in the circle, sits bolt upright in shock, the other half in the stalls either giggles or looks on wistfully, understanding the irony and appreciating the drama, and nods knowingly, knowing that they are witnessing merely a reality TV show. It isn’t for real. It can’t be.

When will Rocket Man take over?

To his right, the character called Rocket Man, not from the Orient but (more or less) home-grown whose sole intent today is to reduce the mechanisms of the Court to one person: himself, reducing the institutions of government to one Excel Sheet which he and Donny (for now) will manage by X messages or by signed edicts, which occupies Donny 24 hours a day. Until the day when Rocket Man takes over.

The plot thickens. Donny, knowing his years are advancing, needs to find a way to give himself another term as Leader or else find a way to perpetuate his style of government beyond the next four years. By assimilating his northern neighbour, of which Rocket Man is a citizen, with the condition that citizens of this country can apply for the Presidency of the United States, Rocket Man gets a shot to be King of Saturn, Mars, Jupiter…as well as Earth.

It takes two to tango but more to make a party. Enter backstage left the Whackjobs, led by Bobby. “They are poisoning us,” he shouts.

Chorus: Yes, they are!

Bobby: They are turning our children into hobgoblins! 

Chorus: Yes, they are!

Bobby: And the common cold is targeted at Americans!

Donny smiles and states: I will put you in charge of hospitals!

Bobby: Thank you. Know the best way to combat Covid?

Donny: What? It’s a very, very terrible disease, claiming lots and lots of lives, spread by a lot of very, very bad hombres!

Bobby: Where are all the Covid cases?

Donny: In hospitals!

Bobby: Right! So who works in hospitals?

Donny: Doctors and nurses!

Bobby: Right! So fire all the doctors and nurses, close all the hospitals, and problem solved.

Donny: Here, Rocket Man get an earful of this.

Rocket Man: Fire all the doctors and nurses, close the hospitals, and hey! Get rid of the Health Secretary. Told you it was only us two.

Donny: Bobby, you’re fired!

(apart) I mean, you couldn’t make it up if you tried, could you?

The Bard continues.

Donny (front stage, addresses the audience). The two million people living in Gaza have to move somewhere else. We can put them in shackles and handcuffs and transport them to Outer Mongolia, then we can build some very, very nice luxury homes with a wonderful, wonderful view of the Med, folksssss, and build some golf courses. It even has natural gas out to sea, see?

Rocket Man: What happens if the plane crashes, what happens to the detainees shackled and handcuffed?

Donny: They die!

(Laughter)

Donny: Here, look at this! 

Rocket Man: What, pray is that? It looks like a golden pager. Tad outdated, what?

Donny: It is a golden pager, given to me by my boss. He’s the guy who attacked and murdered forty thousand civilians and kids. Great, great guy.

Messenger, wearing the head of an ass (to audience): This is a model of the exploding pagers, the most cowardly and underhanded attack in the history of the planet, an unprecedented terrorist act indiscriminately murdering people and harming targets along with innocent victims.

Donny: I’m bored! I er….. I know! Let’s invade Greenland! We need an excuse.

Rocket Man: How about National Security?

Donny: Yeah, we need to take Greenland because we wanna expand our territory and it’s important to our national security. Count Pedro?

Count Pedro: (muffled voice, off)…an’ I’ll kick the living crap outa ya!

Donny: Pedro?

Count Pedro: (BELCH) hic!

Donny: You’re fired! OK so it’s just us two.

Rocket Man: And soon to be one. We can say that there might be a massive attack from Eskimos. I slept with one once, she stank of fish, at least I think it was a she. 

Donny: OK folksssssss, we’re going in, we’re going in to Greenland, it’s very, very green and it has a lot of mineral resources, a lot, and we need it for our national security, it is very, very dangerous, an atrocity, a thorn in our side, so we’re gonna take it and TA HELL WID INTERNATIONAL LAW!

(Cheers)

(Rocket Man makes strrange gestures striding purposefully back and forth holding his hand to his heart then thrusting his right arm out, palm outstretched, goose-stepping).

He doesn’t stop. They are both there to this day, one ranting and raving and signing edicts, the other strutting around his office, eyeing the knife lying beside the button.

Curtain closes.

Act II

Somewhere in Greenland.

 

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey can be contacted at [email protected]

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
*
News All >
Now reading
Black Hawk transgender pilot crashed helicopter protesting against Trump
World
Black Hawk transgender pilot crashed helicopter protesting against Trump Видео 
Russia made the right decision to ban USAID in 2012
Americas
Russia made the right decision to ban USAID in 2012
Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense'
World
Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense' Видео 
Popular
Ukrainian MP: Zelensky tells people BS on military losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claims regarding the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) throughout the conflict with Russia are nonsense

Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense'
Ukraine launches another large-scale offensive in Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine uses Abrams tanks and NATO equipment for another major offensive in Russia's Kursk
Russia pledges response to NATO's decision to launch Baltic Sentry
Former Samara Mayor and his wife found shot dead and preserved in barrels
The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey January warmth: Moscow is absolutely snowless Andrey Mihayloff Russia made the right decision to ban USAID in 2012 Lyuba Lulko
Russia carries out final lunch of Soyuz-2.1v rocket for military purposes
Russia to unveil new self-propelled gun at IDEX-2025 in Abu Dhabi
Zelensky about his decree banning negotiations with Russia: Not a problem at all
Zelensky about his decree banning negotiations with Russia: Not a problem at all
Last materials
The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs
Airplane crashes into passegner bus in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Ukraine loses nearly 400 soldiers and eleven tanks in one day in Kursk region
Former migrant from Tajikistan rescues baby on Moscow highway
Zelensky sees no problem about his own decree banning negotiations with Russia
January warmth: Moscow is absolutely snowless
Kamila Valieva should return her gold medals
Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense'
Russia to showcase Lotus self-propelled gun at IDEX-2025 in Abu Dhabi
Final launch of Soyuz-2.1v rocket marks the end of an era
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.