Trump Wins in a Blowout!

America woke up in shock Wednesday morning to maps of a red United States. Donald Trump had pulled off the unthinkable. He won by a landslide instead of a tight squeaker.

Photo: Flickr by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0



Think about it, Trump has been indicted 91 times! We saw him sitting in court and then convicted. He was impeached twice while president. Many think he tried to thwart democracy by declaring the 2020 election had been stolen. He said he had fallen in love with Kim Jong Un. He openly praised Turkey's Orban. He hurled defamatory slurs at his opponents that were unthinkable. He said immigrants were eating cats and dogs. They accused him of leading an insurrection. And, this man, Donald J. Trump won the American presidency by a landslide.



What to make of this? The Democrats need to do some deep soul-searching.



The Democrats hid from the American people the fact that Joe Biden was in cognitive decline. We could clearly see it, yet their media mouthpieces said he was "sharp as a tack" with "energy to spare." One week before the election, Kamala was asked why she did not say something about Biden's decline, and she replied that he was not in decline. Immigation is a top concern of Americans. When Haris was asked about our southern border, she responded that we had no problem there; it was under control. She lost credibility by playing loose with the truth.



Harris was going into the race with huge headwinds of Biden's unpopularity. Polls as high as 71 percent of Americans thought the country was on the wrong track under Biden. When Harris was asked if she would change anything about Biden's administration she said she would not change a thing.



However, it is deeper than Kamala being an unpopular candidate and Biden's presidency not being viewed favorably.



The Democrats need to do some real soul-searching. There was a time when the Democrats were the party of the working men and women of America. They championed universal health care, labor unions, and a living wage. Somewhere in the Obama presidency, they began to morph into the party of hobnobbing with A-listers. They courted Hollywood celebs to party with. They looked down their noses at Trump and his blue-collar MAGA crowd. They stopped talking about universal health care, or a living wage, or high gas prices and instead, they droned on and on about Trump being a wannabe dictator. They became ultra-woke and took up the transgender issue. The legacy media ceased to report news they simply became Democratic anti-Trump mouthpieces.



Meanwhile, in America, the working guy, was dealing with gas prices that had doubled. Inflation and higher prices for food and goods added to the struggle. Our southern border was hemorrhaging millions of people when we could not even provide our own people with basic services like universal health care.



Biden when asked about these problems said, "The American economy is the strongest in the world!" This felt like a slap in the face to those who were hurting. Adding to the frustration we were sending unlimited billions in money and arms to fund an unwinnable war in Ukraine along with funding Israel in their genocide of the people of Gaza.



People were struggling and the Democrats were yapping about Trump being a threat to democracy. People were frustrated and the Democrats were telling them Trump loves dictators and wants to be one. People were angry and Democrats were telling them Trump is a narcissistic nightmare.



And, Trump? He was telling Americans, "I see you. I hear you." Trump is telling them he is going to bring jobs back. He is telling them he is going to fix the border. He is going to end the war in Ukraine. He is going to make America great again!



Can he actually do those things? I don't know, but I do know he gave weary frustrated people hope. They did not care that he slandered people, that he had an oversized ego, that he was okay with hanging Mike Pence, that he may have led an insurrection. What they cared about was a better life, and Trump gave them that hope. He gave them the hope of a better life and they gave him a landslide election and a second term as President of the United States in return.