Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine

There are two reasons for which Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. The first reason is that Ukraine was attempting to join NATO and the U.S. kept open the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. This would mean nuclear missiles being placed in Ukraine (by the U.S.) pointing toward Russia, which, for good reasons, Russia saw as a threat. For obvious reasons, Russia is not going to wait for Ukraine to become a part of NATO before attacking. That would mean a war with all the NATO countries, including the U.S.

Those who argue that NATO is strictly defensive don't have a leg to stand on. NATO was used offensively against Libya in overthrowing Muammar Gaddafi. And something defensive can quickly be turned offensive. If Ukraine became part of NATO the anti-Russian elements in Ukraine, and there are many of them, may easily be emboldened to harass Russia with no fear because NATO protects them.

Secondly, Russia wanted to protect the majority Russian population in the Donbass and Eastern regions of Ukraine because these Russians were discriminated against by the Ukrainian government. That is why Russia annexed (by consent of the majority population) certain Eastern Ukrainian territories.

Russia is not all interested in conquering France, Germany and the rest of Europe. Why would Russia want the colossal headache and cost (of both lives and money) by attempting to conquer and control all of Europe? In fact, Russia is not even interested in occupying all of Ukraine. Russia doesn't want that headache and cost, either. Russia just wants to make sure that Ukraine isn't used by NATO as a base to point nuclear missiles towards Moscow and that the majority Russian population in Eastern Ukraine are no longer discriminated against and oppressed by the Ukrainian government.

The United States verbally promised Russia that it would not expand NATO eastward, and the U.S. (like it has always done) broke its promise. The U.S. government (not the people) is always interested in making war because it's a big money-maker for U.S. corporations that manufacture and make weapons and these corporations give a lot of money to politicians and their campaigns, and they also give very expensive perks to these politicians and even promise a good retirement for them once they leave politics. U.S. courts have ruled that giving such money and perks to politicians by U.S. corporations is constitutional. U.S. courts have ruled that lobbying politicians (giving them money, gifts, perks) is a protected form of free speech.

Former U.S. President Eisenhower, just before leaving office, warned America in a television address (See Youtube) of the U. S. military-industrial complex, which was interested in war to make enormous profits. That was the real reason behind the Vietnam War. Yes, there were conflicts and wars that were right for the U.S. to be involved in, but that is not the case with the U.S. siding with Ukraine against Russia.

If the United States had simply promised not to vote for Ukrainian membership to NATO we would not be seeing this Russia-Ukraine military conflict today. In fact, if Zelensky of Ukraine promised today not to join NATO, the war would very likely end. But, alas, the U.S. and Zelensky of Ukraine hunger and thirst to have an upper-hand over Russia and will make no such a promise.

President Zelensky of Ukraine doesn't care about American and Western lives. He wants us to risk going to war directly with Russia which could easily lead to a devastating nuclear war between Russia and the U.S. That doesn't bother Zelensky one bit. Again, Zelensky could have easily avoided war with Russia by simply not agreeing to join NATO.

NATO is no longer necessary. Russia is not the former communist Soviet Union. Russia is no longer an officially atheist country. Russia has a free-market economy where Russians can own and operate private businesses. Russia is not a threat to the U. S., but the U.S. is becoming a threat to Russia in insisting on expanding NATO, which Russia rightly sees as a threat.

The United States is to blame for this conflict and there are prominent American thinkers and analysts who agree with this statement.

*The author, Babu G. Ranganathan, has his B. A. with concentrations in theology/biology and has been recognized for his writings on religion and science in the 24th edition of Marquis "Who's Who in the East." Read the author's popular Internet article, "The Natural Limits to Evolution” in Medium dot com.