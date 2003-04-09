George Soros to invest tens of millions to support Biden's reforms

George Soros's Open Society Foundations are set to invest as much as $20 million in the campaign to support infrastructure and social reforms proposed by US President Joe Biden, Axios reports.

The organization is said to thus resonate with other Democratic donors and ultimately raise tens of millions of dollars for the mission. The final goal is $100 million. Representatives of the funds say that Biden's policy finds broad support among the population, but still requires additional investment.

"We've seen popular reforms get demonized before by partisans and special interests, and we are not going to let that happen," Tom Perriello, executive director of the American branch of the Soros organization said. "Facts don't always win without some real muscle put behind getting those facts in front of the American people," he added.

George Soros is periodically accused of influencing politics, both internationally and within individual states. Rudolph Giuliani, who served as lawyer to ex-President Donald Trump, said that Soros contributed to "anarchy" and growing crime rate in Philadelphia and other US states.