USA's hypersonic weapons proves to be a failure

The US Air Force reported a failure in the test of its hypersonic weapons, Defense News reports.

The B-52 Stratofortress reportedly attempted to launch an ARRW cruise missile, but it failed to complete its launch sequence, and the bomber had to return to its base off the coast of California.

US Air Force specialists will need to look into the causes that led to the failure to be able to try to conduct the test again.

According to Heath Collins, Program Executive Officer for Weapons and Director of the Armament Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, said that even though the launch was disappointing, the test yielded priceless information that would be used in future research.

In addition to the safe separation of the ARRW cruise missile from the B-52, the April 5 test was supposed to evaluate the characteristics of the missile at operating speeds through ignition and acceleration phase, as well as to simulate the separation of the accelerator from the airframe.

