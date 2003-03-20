World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The US Air Force reported a failure in the test of its hypersonic weapons, Defense News reports. 

The B-52 Stratofortress reportedly attempted to launch an ARRW cruise missile, but it failed to complete its launch sequence, and the bomber had to return to its base off the coast of California.

US Air Force specialists will need to look into the causes that led to the failure to be able to try to conduct the test again. 

According to Heath Collins, Program Executive Officer for Weapons and Director of the Armament Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, said that even though the launch was disappointing, the test yielded priceless information that would be used in future research.

In addition to the safe separation of the ARRW cruise missile from the B-52, the April 5 test was supposed to evaluate the characteristics of the missile at operating speeds through ignition and acceleration phase, as well as to simulate the separation of the accelerator from the airframe.

Earlier, The National Interest said that the T-14 Armata tank, the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft, the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), the 9-A-7660 Kinzhal (Dagger) and the T-90M tank were the finest specimens ща Russian military hardware. 

