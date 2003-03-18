EN RU FR PT
China sends several nuclear bomber aircraft to Taiwan borders

World » Asia

The Chinese government sent 19 aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone ahead of the annual Taipei-sponsored military exercise, The Guardian reports.

This is one of the largest sorties of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the past few weeks. Four H-6 nuclear bombers, ten J-16 fighters and four Su-30 fighters take part in the operation. 

The aircraft flew north of the disputed Pratas Island into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. The provocative flight was made in response to hostilities in the Taiwan Strait, the publication said.

On August 10, the authorities of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announced that from September 13 to September 18 they would conduct Han Kuan military exercises involving all branches of the armed forces. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that the island would work to increase the capabilities of asymmetric warfare against the Chinese threat.

On August 18, the PRC government worked out a scenario of a large-scale operation to seize Taiwan. The exercises were held in response to US provocations in the South China Sea.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
