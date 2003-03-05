US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia

In mid-March, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers of the US Air Force took part in a joint training flight off the coast of Iceland, Greenland and Great Britain, where the appearance of Russian warships and aircraft could be possible, The Drive reports.

Russian Air Force scare B-1B away

"Having B-1Bs and B-2s operate together in the High North makes it abundantly clear that the United States is willing to bring some of its most powerful air assets to bear in the region should it have to confront Russian operations in these areas in the future," the publication wrote.

The B-1B Lancer bomber can use AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) missiles whereas the stealthy B-2 Spirit can use nuclear weapons.