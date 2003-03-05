World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia

World » Americas

In mid-March, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers of the US Air Force took part in a joint training flight off the coast of Iceland, Greenland and Great Britain, where the appearance of Russian warships and aircraft could be possible, The Drive reports.

Russian Air Force scare B-1B away

"Having B-1Bs and B-2s operate together in the High North makes it abundantly clear that the United States is willing to bring some of its most powerful air assets to bear in the region should it have to confront Russian operations in these areas in the future," the publication wrote.

The B-1B Lancer bomber can use AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) missiles whereas the stealthy B-2 Spirit can use nuclear weapons.

  • The Rockwell B-1 Lancer is a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber used by the United States Air Force. It is commonly called the "Bone".  It is one of three strategic bombers in the U.S. Air Force fleet as of 2021, the other two being the B-2 Spirit and the B-52 Stratofortress.
  • The Northrop B-2 Spirit is an American heavy strategic bomber. The aircraft is a flying wing design with a crew of two. The bomber can deploy both conventional and thermonuclear weapons, such as up to eighty 500-pound class (230 kg) Mk 82 JDAM GPS-guided bombs, or sixteen 2,400-pound (1,100 kg) B83 nuclear bombs. The B-2 is the only acknowledged aircraft that can carry large air-to-surface standoff weapons in a stealth configuration.

 

Last materials
US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia
Putin to be vaccinated on March 23
Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems
Turkey: Putin is the killer of US supremacy
Six military officials arrested in Bulgaria for spying for Russia
NATO loses Russia's Black Hole submarine in Mediterranean Sea
Joe Biden acts cowardly, hides his head in the sand
Putin challenges Biden to take part in online debate
It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side
'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said
Popular
Economics
Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems

Russia must move away from using "Western-controlled" payment systems to reduce the risk of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

Russian FM Lavrov urges to abandon the use of Western payment systems
US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia
Americas
US to use B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit strategic bombers to strike Russia
News from the Kremlin
Putin to be vaccinated on March 23
Dmitry Sudakov It's about time Russia should become a thorn in USA's side Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko 'Sleepy Joe' will have to pay a price for what he said Lyuba Lulko Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy