IEA Director Fatih Birol labels current global situation as largest energy security threat

Energy prices in the United Kingdom are set to rise by 26% from January 1, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning that a harsh European winter could push costs even higher.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The flag of the United Kingdom

The headline figure comes from Ofgem, the industry regulator, which confirmed on Wednesday that the price cap for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales will increase by £443 annually. This takes the typical annual bill for a home using both electricity and gas to £2,166, assuming the rate remains sustained for a full year. In monthly terms, this represents a rise of £36.91.

This new cap is the highest recorded since the second quarter of 2023. Ofgem attributed the increase to a spike in gas prices driven by ongoing conflict in the Middle East, specifically the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Beyond the current cap

Dr Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA, cautioned that the 26% increase may be an underestimation of the winter costs. Speaking to the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuennssberg programme, he stated that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and Europe experiences severe cold, energy prices could climb further.

"Everything will depend on, first of all, if the Strait of Hormuz is going to be opened and in a convincing way for all the market,” Dr Birol said. "If this doesn't happen, and if we have a harsh winter in Europe, we may have difficulties. I don't think that we will have shortages, but we may see even higher prices than we have now.”

While he does not anticipate outright supply shortages, he described the current situation as the "largest energy security threat in history.” He compared the current shock to the oil crises of the 1970s and the gas shock following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, noting that the combined impact of those past events is still less than what has been experienced since the conflict in Iran began.

"The vase is broken. Once it is broken, you cannot bring it back together with the UHU,” Dr Birol said, dismissing the possibility of a return to pre-conflict energy dynamics.

Limited impact of new oil projects

The IEA director also addressed the proposed Rosebank oil field development in the UK. He suggested that approving the project would make only a "minor contribution” to domestic production and would not alter the broader economic picture.

UK oil production currently declines by approximately 5% per year. Dr Birol estimated that bringing the Rosebank field online would reduce this decline to between 4.8% and 4.9%, a marginal change. Furthermore, he noted that the project would have no impact on international oil prices and would contribute just 0.02% to overall government tax revenues.

"If you ask me this afternoon, give 100 suggestions to UK Government, it wouldn't be in the first 90,” he said.

Instead, Dr Birol advised the government to focus on replacing fossil fuels with electricity generated from wind and solar power, describing the need to build a "much more modern, much more nimble, affordable” energy system.