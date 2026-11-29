New Delhi food security summit: Experts advocate for whole foods over supplements

Nearly half of the Indian population fails to adhere to the dietary guidelines established by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a gap that is directly contributing to a rise in anaemia, stunting, and obesity across the country, stated Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO Chief Scientist.

Speaking at the Kisan of India Samman 2026 in New Delhi, Dr Swaminathan emphasised that India's nutritional crisis could be mitigated through a focus on whole foods rather than a reliance on supplements. She identified a lack of awareness and the cost of healthy food as the primary barriers preventing citizens from maintaining a balanced diet, noting that strict adherence to ICMR recommendations would substantially lower the national dependency on nutritional supplements.

To address these disparities, Dr Swaminathan called for the strengthening of India's existing public nutrition delivery frameworks. She specifically highlighted the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the Public Distribution System (PDS), and school meal programmes, describing them as some of the largest initiatives of their kind globally.

The discussion also extended to the intersection of climate change and food security. Dr Swaminathan warned that the ongoing El Niño effect is expected to persist into next year, resulting in higher temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns. She noted that the burden of these climatic shifts falls most heavily on small and marginal farmers.

Referencing the work of agricultural scientist Dr M S Swaminathan, she reminded the audience that the vulnerability of the farming community was recognised as early as the 1970s. She advocated for participatory research-bringing farmers and fishermen directly into the scientific process-to ensure that laboratory advances result in practical, on-ground solutions. This inclusive approach is particularly urgent for fishermen, who are facing threats to aquatic life due to rising water temperatures.

Dr Swaminathan also brought attention to the structural gender inequality within the agricultural sector. While nearly 80% of rural women are actively engaged in farming, fewer than 20% hold land ownership rights in their own names. To remedy this, she urged state governments to adopt legislation similar to Maharashtra's Women Farmer Empowerment Act to secure women's rights and formalise their role in agriculture.

The event, organised by Kisan of India to mark the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, included the presentation of the Green Revolution Legacy Award to the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation. Other honours included the Lifetime Achievement Award for World Food Prize laureate Dr Surinder Kumar Vasal and the Woman Farmer of the Year award for Rajkumari Devi, known as Kisan Chachi, from Bihar.