Telopea Park Expansion: Public consultation on $41.6 million building project open until December 9

A development application for the expansion of Telopea Park School has been lodged in the ACT, following the recent rezoning of part of the site's playing fields. The project, valued at $53.4 million, is designed to add 150 permanent student places and modern learning facilities to a school that already holds the distinction of being the Territory's largest public high school.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены An empty school classroom with desks by the blackboard

The move comes just two months after Major Plan Amendment 10 was approved, rezoning Blocks 4 and 5 of Section 36 Forrest-specifically the existing playing field on Block 5-from a Restricted Access Recreation Zone to a Community Facility Zone. This legal change permits the site to be used for educational purposes while retaining the existing tennis courts.

The development application outlines a staged construction process. The project is quoted at $41.6 million in the DA documentation, though the overall government figure is cited as $53.4 million. Stage 1 involves the demolition of existing structures and the creation of a formal 83-space carpark, alongside a new multipurpose hall with class and staff rooms on Block 5. This stage also includes the removal of an existing pedestrian crossing on New South Wales Crescent and the establishment of a new one.

Subsequent stages will see the construction of a three-storey learning building, science laboratories, and performing arts and music facilities. A key feature of the expansion is a double-court gymnasium within the new multipurpose hall, which the government intends to open to the community for use after school hours. Stage 2A includes the demolition of the current Building 7 and associated carpark on Block 1, Section 29 Barton, preparing the site for the new learning block and additional parking in Stage 2B.

Local residents have raised concerns during the community consultation period, with a listening report highlighting worries about increased traffic congestion, parking shortages, and the loss of recreational green space. The development application addresses these issues by arguing that the proposed buildings are consistent in scale with the surrounding apartment blocks, which are similar in height or greater.

Regarding environmental impact, a Biodiversity Assessment Report states that the playing field on Block 5 has low ecological value due to exotic species and grass treatments. The DA proposes removing seven low-value trees and two regulated trees (one high-value, one medium-value) to make way for the construction and carparking areas. However, it plans to offset this with significant replanting, adding 51 trees in total-an increase of 42 over the current number. This is expected to improve biodiversity connectivity between the New South Wales Crescent and Fitzroy Street corridors.

The school's expansion is a direct response to capacity constraints. In 2023, the ACT Government decided against building a new high school in the inner south, opting instead to expand Telopea Park to accommodate an additional 500 students. The 2026 school census shows the school currently has 1,595 students enrolled across all year levels, against an existing capacity of 1,784, with 1,056 students in Years 7 to 10.

The development application remains open for public comment until 9 December.