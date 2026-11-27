Canada extends Ebola travel restrictions for DRC and neighboring countries through February 2027

Canada has extended its travel and immigration restrictions tied to the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by 90 days, pushing the expiration date from November 2026 to February 25, 2027. This administrative decision, issued by the federal government, maintains a ban on entry for citizens of the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan, a policy in effect since May. The extension specifically suspends all valid visas and travel authorizations for nationals of these three countries, as well as those who have been granted permanent residence but are currently outside Canada.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bsm15, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Sunrise on the Congo River

Institutional Mechanism and Practical Effect

The government cites the need to "reduce the chances that the Ebola disease is introduced to Canada" as the basis for this continuation. The operational impact is twofold: a strict entry prohibition for DRC citizens, and a mandatory 21-day self-isolation requirement for any individual entering Canada who has recently stayed in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan. Foreign nationals who have resided in the DRC within the past 21 days are prohibited from boarding flights to Canada entirely. Those coming from Uganda or South Sudan may enter but are subject to quarantine.

This institutional action contrasts with the recent recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). While the WHO has advised countries to focus on identifying and assessing travelers with potential exposure rather than imposing blanket bans, it acknowledges deep concern over the epidemic's scale, which has exceeded 12,000 cases and more than 5,900 deaths. The WHO has previously stated that general travel restrictions are often driven by fear rather than scientific data, yet Canada has chosen to maintain its restrictive framework.

The decision to extend the ban occurs amid a complex epidemiological landscape. While the outbreak in Uganda was declared over in August after 20 cases, and no cases have been reported in South Sudan, the epidemic expanded to Kenya and Nigeria in October. The WHO notes that insecurity in the region has hindered outbreak control efforts, citing at least 94 attacks on health workers, patients, and facilities in the DRC over the past six months. A WHO emergency committee has urged for accelerated clinical trials of vaccines and treatments while emphasizing the need for community involvement to ensure transparent information about how these trials are conducted.