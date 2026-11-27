North Korea: Nuclear arsenal growth declared irreversible reality in response to US military threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directed the expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal following an inspection of uranium enrichment facilities, according to state media reports dated November 25, 2026. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated that Kim visited two nuclear materials production factories-one newly inaugurated and the other undergoing expansion-along with a nuclear-powered equipment production base and a research institute. During the tour, Kim declared that the strengthening of North Korea's nuclear capability in both quality and quantity is an "irreversible reality,” citing escalating threats from the United States and South Korea as the primary driver for increased production.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved DPRK, Pyongyang, six-tower residential complex

Institutional Authority and Procedural Context

The decision to expand nuclear capabilities is an executive directive from the Supreme Leader, the highest authority in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Unlike federal legislative processes in the United States, this action does not require approval from a separate branch of government; it is implemented directly through the state's military and industrial apparatus. KCNA's reporting confirms that the directive was issued immediately following the physical inspection of the facilities, signaling a move from strategic planning to active operational expansion. The state's position remains that its nuclear program is a defensive necessity against what it describes as "variable nuclear threats” and U. S. efforts to arm regional allies with nuclear-powered submarines and shared nuclear weapons.

Implementation and Physical Consequences

The implementation of this directive is already visible in the infrastructure described by KCNA. Photos released by the state showed Kim and senior military officials inspecting rows of centrifuges, equipment used to produce weapons-grade uranium, and halls displaying warheads. While the specific locations of these newly inspected factories were not disclosed, outside experts previously assessed a similar facility shown to Kim in June 2026 as likely being an additional uranium enrichment site at the main Yongbyon complex. South Korea's Unification Minister had previously reported in 2025 that North Korea operates four uranium enrichment facilities that run continuously. The North Korean government has also emphasized the development of low-yield battlefield nuclear weapons for deployment across multiple domains, a capability it describes as urgent given its proximity to South Korea.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Status

The international response highlights the distinction between political overtures and established security postures. U. S. President Donald Trump, who recently visited China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, reiterated his willingness to meet with Kim but noted that the meeting did not occur during that trip. The United States has maintained that its fundamental position requires North Korea's denuclearization as a precondition for diplomatic engagement. In contrast, Kim's recent remarks reject the premise of denuclearization, asserting that international recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state is necessary for the lifting of sanctions. The International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi stated in a report last week that North Korea is expanding its original uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, a move he described as a cause for serious concern. South Korea's Defense Ministry confirmed it is maintaining firm military readiness against Pyongyang's nuclear threats within the U. S.-South Korea alliance, while its Joint Chiefs of Staff declined to provide an analysis of the newly reported facilities, citing confidentiality.