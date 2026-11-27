Macy's Parade Postponed; NJ and NY Declare States of Emergency

A powerful coastal storm forced New York City to postpone its Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its history, while state governments in New Jersey and New York declared states of emergency to manage widespread flooding and infrastructure failures across the Northeast and Midwest. The postponement, announced due to safety concerns regarding the parade's massive balloons in high winds, marked a significant operational pause to a major public event, while emergency declarations activated state-level resources to respond to immediate hazards.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Accident insurance. Coastal complex destroyed by a storm

The disruption was driven by severe weather conditions, including torrential rain, high winds, and high tides that compounded inland flooding. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across the entire state on Wednesday night, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a declaration for parts of New York State. These governmental actions authorize the deployment of state resources, such as the National Guard and emergency management personnel, to assist local jurisdictions in rescuing residents, clearing debris, and restoring critical services.

The practical impact of the storm manifested immediately in transportation and power infrastructure. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani reported that the city received between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain, with some areas experiencing up to 3 inches. High tides exacerbated flooding in coastal areas, including Staten Island and Long Island. LaGuardia Airport recorded wind gusts of 56 mph, leading to the cancellation or delay of more than 2,000 flights to or from U. S. destinations by Thursday evening, according to FlightAware. The city's emergency management agency advised residents to avoid walking, biking, or driving through flooded areas, citing two rescues from vehicles in the city that morning.

Across the broader region, the storm severed electrical connections for nearly 900,000 customers in the Midwest and Northeast by Thursday evening, according to PowerOutage. us. Pennsylvania reported more than 200,000 outages, Virginia more than 150,000, and Missouri more than 100,000. In Pennsylvania, Chester County Hospital in West Chester experienced a partial power outage that was resolved before patient transport became necessary. In Maryland, authorities requested water conservation for nearly 2 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties due to intermittent power disruptions affecting water pumps.

Flooding also closed critical transportation arteries. The 18-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia was closed for several hours due to high winds. In North Carolina, NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes and covered the two-lane road. In New Jersey, U. S. Route 30, a major route into Atlantic City, was shut down in both directions by the Absecon Police Department, which urged residents not to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.

The event's postponement created immediate logistical consequences for attendees. A marching band from Pearland, Texas, raised $350,000 to allow its 500 members to remain in New York City for two additional nights, while other visitors, such as a Florida-based makeup artist hired for the parade, had to rebook travel arrangements. The storm also caused localized evacuations and hazards, including a temporary evacuation advisory in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, after a tree fell on a propane tank, which was later lifted. In Avalon, New Jersey, officials described the flooding as some of the worst in the village's history, though no injuries were reported from residents driving through barricades.