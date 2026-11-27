Strobe Talbott, former Time journalist and State Department deputy, dies at 80

Strobe Talbott, the former Time magazine reporter who served as the second-highest official in the U. S. State Department and later led the Brookings Institution, died Thursday at age 80. According to his son, Devin Talbott, Talbott passed away peacefully after a long illness at his home in East Hampton, New York.

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Talbott's career spanned journalism, government service, and think-tank leadership, with his role as Deputy Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton representing the peak of his institutional influence. He joined the State Department in 1994, having previously spent 21 years at Time magazine. In his role at the magazine, Talbott focused on Soviet-American relations and held positions including Washington bureau chief and foreign-affairs columnist. His entry into the field began while he was a student at Oxford, where he was asked by Time to translate the leaked memoirs of Nikita Khrushchev, the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. The assignment secured him a position at the magazine and established his expertise in Russian affairs.

Upon joining the Clinton administration, Talbott rapidly rose to the position of Deputy Secretary of State. In this capacity, he acted as the primary architect for the administration's policy toward Russia and other formerly Soviet states. He also represented the United States in negotiations with India following its nuclear tests in 1998. His authority in these roles stemmed from his direct appointment to the executive branch, allowing him to shape diplomatic strategies and engage in high-level bilateral talks. President Clinton later described Talbott as a "good and brilliant man who made our world more peaceful and secure,” recalling their earlier connection when Clinton was a student at Oxford and Talbott was translating Khrushchev's work.

After leaving government service, Talbott continued to influence public policy as president of the Brookings Institution from 2002 to 2017. During this period, he also chaired the U. S. State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board, maintaining a bridge between academic analysis and executive branch strategy. Talbott was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1946, and was educated at Yale and Oxford. He is survived by his second wife, author Barbara Lazear Ascher, his two sons, Devin and Adrian, and six grandchildren. His first wife, Brook Shearer, died in 2009. Talbott authored more than a dozen books, with his most recent, "Our Founders' Warning: The Age of Reason Meets the Age of Trump,” published in 2020.