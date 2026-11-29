GLP-1 users spend $500 less on food and $200 more on apparel

More than 60 million Americans are projected to use GLP-1 drugs for weight loss by 2030, more than doubling the current user base, according to Oxford Economics. This expansion is shifting household budgets away from food and toward apparel, with significant implications for worker health and productivity.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The pharmacist checks the prescription and medicines in the office

The most immediate material change is a reduction in food costs for these households. Oxford Economics estimates that GLP-1 users spend approximately $500 less per year on food, both at home and in restaurants. This aligns with findings from a Cornell University and Numerator study, which observed a roughly 5% cut in grocery spending within months of starting the medication. The reductions were most pronounced in categories such as savory snacks and sweet bakery goods, while purchases of yogurt and fresh produce increased.

Spending Shifts Toward Apparel

As users lose weight, their shopping habits for clothing change significantly. Oxford Economics reports that these consumers spend about $200 more per year on apparel to replace larger garments with sizes that fit their new figures. Impact Analytics, a retail forecasting firm, notes a shift toward smaller sizes and body-hugging styles compared to baggier alternatives.

If the projected 40 million new users entering the market by 2027 are realized, this shift would represent an $8 billion increase in annual apparel spending. Grace Zwemmer, a U. S. economist at Oxford Economics, noted that faster adoption and broader access will drive this reallocation of consumer spending away from food and toward clothing.

Labor Market and Productivity Implications

Beyond spending patterns, the widespread use of these drugs may affect the labor market by improving worker longevity. Zwemmer suggested that healthier workers who remain on the job longer could drive productivity gains, thereby boosting the overall labor supply. While these economic shifts are driven by a specific class of medication rather than a single corporate event, the scale of adoption is large enough to influence broader consumer trends and household financial management.