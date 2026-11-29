Nestlé recalls 103 cans of Alfamino Junior toddler milk in New Zealand

Nestlé has initiated a targeted recall of its Alfamino Junior 1+ Years toddler milk (400g cans) after detecting the presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by the microorganism *Bacillus cereus*. The recall affects a specific batch identified by the number 53440017Y1, with a use-by date of 10/12/2027. A total of 103 cans are subject to this action. The product, imported from Switzerland, is designed for toddlers with allergies and specific medical conditions, and the affected units were distributed primarily through pharmacy channels.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Хадасса Лот де Оливейра, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bacteria

Access to safe alternatives and immediate steps

For families relying on this specialist formula, the primary concern is immediate access to safe nutrition. Vincent Arbuckle, deputy director-general of Food Safety New Zealand (NZFS), confirmed that affected stock has been removed from shelves. A new, unaffected batch of the product is expected to arrive at stores within the coming week. In the interim, pharmacies are stocking alternative products for urgent needs. If a suitable alternative cannot be accessed locally, parents are advised to contact Healthline at 0800 611 116 for specific guidance on sourcing safe nutrition.

Health risks and symptoms to monitor

Although no cases of illness have been reported in association with this batch, NZFS advises that cereulide can cause gastrointestinal distress. Symptoms typically manifest between 30 minutes and six hours after exposure and may include vomiting, diarrhoea, or unusual lethargy. These effects usually resolve within 24 hours. Parents who suspect their child has consumed the affected product should not delay seeking medical advice; they should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Any cans of the affected batch should not be fed to children and must be returned to the point of purchase.

Investigation into contamination

NZFS is currently working with Nestlé to determine the source of the contamination and to implement measures to prevent recurrence. The authority emphasizes that while the number of affected units is small, the specialist nature of the product and the vulnerability of the intended consumer group necessitate a strict recall protocol to ensure safety.