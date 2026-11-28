Forget the Guard: How Uzbekistan Is Turning Invisible Security into Live Data on Your Phone

Imagine a homeowner in Tashkent who currently has to navigate five separate apps to manage security payments, track a guard's shift, and file an incident report. Now imagine that friction disappearing. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed a proposal that aims to do exactly that: consolidate Uzbekistan's fragmented private security sector into a single, digital backbone. The initiative, dubbed "Digital Security” (Цифровая охрана), is less about adding new gadgets and more about rewiring the administrative plumbing that connects citizens, businesses, and the state.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены A security officer watches the cameras from the elevator cabin

From Paperwork to Pixel Data

The core of the reform is integration. Currently, five distinct information systems operate in silos. The proposal seeks to merge them into one unified platform. For the everyday user, this means the end of the traditional paper contract. All security agreements will become exclusively digital. This shift does more than save trees; it creates an auditable trail of who is protecting whom, and under what terms.

Consider the practical implications for a family living in an apartment building. Under the new system, paying for security services will generate a real-time digital status. More significantly, the platform will allow clients to track the movement of operational security groups in real time. This is a move from blind trust to verified presence. It turns the invisible work of a security guard into visible data on a screen. Furthermore, the inclusion of artificial intelligence tools promises to shift the industry's focus from reactive response to proactive threat detection, managing the activities of security units before an incident occurs rather than after.

The "Smart, Safe Home” Concept

The reform is not limited to the back office. It aims to redefine what "security” means in a domestic setting. The proposal introduces the concept of a "Smart and Safe House” (Умный и безопасный дом). For residential complexes, this translates into a standardized push for modern video surveillance systems and the integration of virtual SOS buttons directly into mobile devices.

This is a critical shift in accessibility. By linking emergency response to the smartphones already in residents' pockets, the system lowers the barrier to entry for immediate help. It assumes that the first point of contact for a crisis will not be a landline or a panic button on a door, but the device most people are holding in their hands. Alongside these technological upgrades, the sector is set to expand its service catalog significantly. In addition to the six existing categories of security services, eight new ones are proposed.

These new categories reflect a broader understanding of risk. They include personal protection for investors, tourists, and entrepreneurs-acknowledging that economic activity brings specific safety needs. They also cover order maintenance at social events and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for surveillance of specific objects. Even seasonal businesses, which often face fluctuating security risks, are now being considered for structured protection.

Building Safety into the Concrete

Perhaps the most far-reaching aspect of the proposal is its impact on construction. The state is planning to establish unified standards for the installation of engineering and technical security systems in newly built buildings. This requires a correction of urban planning norms, effectively making security infrastructure a requirement for the blueprints, not an afterthought.

In existing multi-apartment buildings, the plan calls for the mass implementation of technical security, including the installation of intercoms (video phones) and emergency alert buttons. This is a move to standardize the physical layer of public and private safety, ensuring that regardless of the specific security company a building contracts with, the baseline of protection remains consistent.

Rebalancing the Public-Private Security Mix

The reform also seeks to clarify the roles of different actors. To stimulate private enterprise, the government proposes to unify the rules for the installation, configuration, and maintenance of security equipment by private firms. This standardization aims to reduce administrative friction for companies while ensuring quality control.

Simultaneously, the state is expanding its direct role. The National Guard is proposed to take on a broader mandate, with the number of categories of objects it can protect increasing from 13 to 24. This expansion covers physical, technical, and personal security, as well as order maintenance at events. Legally, the government intends to codify a list of objects that are subject to mandatory state or contracted security, and to refine the protocols for interaction between internal security units and law enforcement agencies.

For the observer, the picture emerging from Tashkent is one of a state seeking to professionalize a sector that has often operated in the gray zone between public duty and private profit. By digitizing the contracts, standardizing the hardware, and clarifying the jurisdiction of the National Guard, Uzbekistan is attempting to turn security from a vague promise into a measurable, accessible, and integrated service.