Three Football Fields of Smoke and Gold: How One Factory Reshaped Central Asia's Tax Hierarchy

In a dusty stretch of the Almaty region, where the wind often strips the landscape of small details, a massive new engine of production is taking shape. Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has broken ground on a manufacturing complex in the Ily district, an investment that amounts to the construction of a small city's worth of industrial capacity. The project, valued at approximately $30 million, will cover 21,000 square meters-a footprint roughly equivalent to three football fields-and is scheduled to come online in 2028.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Special economic zones. Industrial complex and power substations

This is not merely an expansion of square footage; it is a strategic pivot in how Central Asia's industrial output is directed. For three decades, JTI has operated in Kazakhstan, hiring more than 800 local workers and funneling roughly $160 million into the national economy over the past decade. But the new facility signals a shift from a domestic supplier to a regional exporter. Philip Livingston, the company's senior vice-president, noted that the drive to build this capacity is fueled by a surge in demand. The target is clear: by next year, nearly half of the product rolling off the new production lines will be destined for foreign markets, with Central Asia and Mongolia serving as the primary destinations.

The Weight of the Tobacco Tax

To understand the economic gravity of this industry in Kazakhstan, one must look past the factory gates and into the tax ledgers. Tobacco manufacturing is not just a business here; it is a fiscal pillar. In the Almaty region, the tax burden of this sector is so significant that it dictates the financial hierarchy of the entire area. Data from the regional administration shows that from January to October of this year, JTI Kazakhstan ranked as the second-largest taxpayer in the region, remitting 129.95 billion tenge to the state treasury.

The leader of the pack is its main rival, Philip Morris Kazakhstan, which paid 163.04 billion tenge. Together, these two giants account for 74% of the tax revenue generated by the region's largest enterprises. The gap between them and the rest of the industrial landscape is stark. The third-place finisher, Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers, contributed 60.05 billion tenge. In total, the top ten companies in the region paid 395.34 billion tenge in taxes, a figure that highlights just how concentrated-and consequential-the tobacco industry's contribution to the public budget truly is.

Wages on the Factory Floor

For the workers operating the machines that will fill the export crates, the economic impact is felt in their paychecks. The tobacco industry in Kazakhstan is notably lucrative compared to other sectors. In the second quarter of this year, the average salary for a tobacco manufacturing worker reached 1.57 million tenge, a modest but meaningful increase from the 1.47 million tenge recorded in 2025.

This wage premium reflects the high level of automation and skill required in modern tobacco production. It also underscores a broader dynamic in Central Asia: as countries like Kazakhstan build out their productive capacity, the returns are tangible. They are seen in the tax revenues that fund infrastructure and services, in the high-paying jobs that anchor local communities, and in the export volumes that signal a nation's integration into global supply chains. The new JTI complex in Ily is a concrete manifestation of this process-transforming raw material into finished goods, and local labor into regional economic leverage.