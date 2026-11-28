Brazil: Lower house approves bill to disinherit relatives for financial elder abuse

In a corner of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, a legislative battle is being fought that has nothing to do with geopolitics and everything to do with the kitchen table. The target is not a foreign state, but a family member who, rather than sharing a holiday dinner, has spent the year quietly drafting court papers. The goal of the new bill, approved by the lower house and now moving toward the Senate, is to strip the inheritance rights of relatives who use the legal system's protective mechanisms as a weapon to seize the assets of the elderly.

Photo: Пленарное заседание Конгресса by Сенат Бразилии, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Meeting of the Senate of the Brazilian Parliament

The proposal, known as Bill No. 464/2026 and championed by Deputy Eriverto Medeiros of the PSB party in Pernambuco, addresses a grim reality in an aging society: financial abuse disguised as care. Under current Brazilian law, the institution of *interdiction*-or guardianship-is designed to shield vulnerable individuals who, due to mental or physical incapacity, cannot manage their own affairs. It is a safety net. However, the legislative body has recognized that this net has been pierced from the inside. Relatives have begun initiating these proceedings not to protect a parent or spouse, but to declare them legally incompetent so they can legally access bank accounts and property titles.

The core innovation of the bill is the introduction of a civil penalty known as "unworthiness" of an heir. In legal terms, this means disinheritance. Currently, Brazilian law allows for the disinheritance of an heir only in extreme, violent circumstances: if they killed the deceased, defamed them, or used physical force to prevent them from writing a will. The new legislation expands this list to include financial predation. A child, spouse, or other potential heir could lose their share of the estate entirely if a court determines they acted with "malice" or bad faith in an attempt to secure guardianship.

Crucially, the sanction does not require that the attempt to seize the assets was successful. Even if the court rejects the petition for guardianship, the very act of filing a fraudulent claim based on false information or undue pressure can trigger the loss of inheritance rights. This shifts the legal focus from the result-the money-to the intent and the process. It treats the abuse of the legal system itself as a disqualifying act, recognizing that the mere manipulation of due process causes profound harm to the victim's dignity and autonomy.

The bill does not stop at civil liability; it also seeks to sharpen the criminal consequences. By amending the Elderly Statute, the legislation proposes increasing penalties for the appropriation or theft of pension funds. Currently, such crimes carry a prison sentence of one to four years. Under the new framework, if the crime was committed through the falsification of guardianship proceedings, the sentence could be increased by one-third or even by half. This escalation reflects a legislative judgment that crimes exploiting the trust of a vulnerable family member are more serious than standard theft.

For citizens without legal training, the distinction between these procedural steps is vital. This is not merely a discussion; the bill has already passed the Committee on Constitution, Justice, and Citizenship. It has been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. Its next stop is the Senate. If the upper house passes the text without amendments, it will be sent to the President of Brazil for signature, at which point it will become binding law. If the President vetoes it, the process would return to the legislatures for reconsideration. But as things stand, the legislative momentum is clear.

This move is part of a broader global trend where legal systems are beginning to recognize that the right to property does not end at the door of the nursing home. It also highlights a tension in international human rights discourse: the right to privacy and family life often clashes with the right to live free from violence and exploitation. By making the weaponization of guardianship a ground for disinheritance, Brazil is attempting to align its civil code with the reality of elder abuse, turning the courtroom from a tool of seizure into a mechanism of protection.