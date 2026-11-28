Greece's tourism boom vanished the moment the fuel bill arrived

For Greece, the third quarter of 2026 was a study in economic paradox. The country's tourism industry, its historic economic engine, generated an extra €1 billion in revenue compared to the same period last year. By all metrics of hospitality and service, the sector was thriving. Yet, this financial gain was not enough to save the national balance of payments from deteriorating. The reason lay in the price of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Energy import costs surged so dramatically that they erased the tourism surplus and then some, turning what should have been a profitable quarter into a net loss of €300 million on the overall goods and services trade balance.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Greece: tourism and vacation

According to a report by Eurobank titled "7 Days of Economics," the disconnect between Greece's service economy and its energy dependency reached a critical point in July-September. While the surplus from tourism services climbed by €700 million, the deficit in fuel imports ballooned by €1.6 billion. In essence, every euro earned by a hotelier or a ferry captain was swallowed by the rising cost of keeping the lights on and the ships moving.

The Energy Squeeze

The mechanics of this imbalance are stark. In the third quarter, Greece imported fuel worth €6.1 billion, a 67.5% increase year-over-year. Even as fuel exports rose by 35.1% to €3.5 billion, the gap widened from a €1.1 billion deficit to a €2.7 billion deficit. The cost of buying fuel abroad spiked by approximately €2.5 billion.

This is not just a matter of higher bills; it is a structural transmission channel where global commodity prices translate directly into national economic weakness. The surge in energy costs masked a healthier underlying trend in other sectors of trade. If one excludes fuel and shipbuilding, the trade deficit in other goods would have actually shrunk by €400 million. Exports in this broader category grew by 12.7%, while imports rose by only 4.5%. The engine of trade was spinning, but the energy tax was heavy enough to stall the vehicle.

Prices, Not Volumes

A crucial distinction emerges when looking at September data: the increase in trade values was driven by price, not volume. The average price of Brent crude oil stood at $102 per barrel in September, up from $67.6 a year earlier. This price shock decouled nominal trade figures from physical reality.

In current prices, goods exports appeared to grow by 12.5%. However, in comparable prices-adjusting for inflation-the volume of exports actually shrank by 6.6%. Similarly, while imports rose by 16.8% in value terms, the physical volume of imported goods increased by only 2.5%. This highlights a painful reality for consumers and businesses: Greece was not necessarily buying more stuff, but it was paying significantly more for what it did buy, particularly in the energy sector. The economic harm here is one of purchasing power erosion, where the same amount of domestic production buys less of the external world's energy.

A Seasonal Lifeline

Looking beyond the turbulent third quarter, the nine-month trend from January to September paints a slightly more optimistic picture, though it underscores the fragility of the current model. Over this period, the tourism surplus increased by €1.4 billion, which was enough to offset a €1 billion increase in the fuel deficit. Consequently, the overall trade balance in goods and services improved by €800 million year-over-year.

Tourism receipts for the first nine months reached €13.3 billion, an 8% increase. However, the third quarter serves as a warning. It demonstrates that tourism, while robust, is a seasonal and volatile buffer against the constant, non-negotiable cost of energy. When the high season ends or energy prices spike, the underlying structural deficit becomes visible. The political and economic implication is clear: relying on a service economy to subsidize an energy-hungry industrial base is a precarious strategy in a world of volatile commodity markets.

Path Forward

Eurobank's assessment suggests that for Greece's external balance to stabilize, the country must address its energy vulnerability directly. The report points to three key areas: increasing energy independence through efficient resource use and potentially renewable sources; modernizing the tourism product to increase its value-add beyond simple accommodation; and expanding exports in high-value-added goods and services. The goal is to break the dependency loop where external energy shocks dictate the fate of the entire balance of payments. Until then, the extra euro earned by the tourist will continue to be taxed by the price of the barrel.