Brazil's 2027 Budget: Why 91% of the Money Is Legally Locked Before It Hits the Bank

In Brasília, the machinery of the state grinds with a friction that is less about a lack of money and more about the rigidity of the pipes carrying it. The Mixed Budget Committee of the Brazilian National Congress has approved the preliminary report for the 2027 federal budget, revealing a fiscal structure that leaves the executive branch with little room to maneuver. While the headline figure-3.4 trillion reais in primary Union expenditures-sounds substantial, the composition of that spending paints a picture of a government largely tethered to its own legal obligations.

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The Arithmetic of Constraint

The core bottleneck is not a deficit of revenue, but a deficit of discretionary power. According to the approved document, 91% of the budget is consumed by mandatory spending. These are not choices made by the sitting administration; they are statutory requirements, often the result of accumulated legislative amendments that lock funds into specific social programs, salary scales, or regional transfers. Consequently, only 8.3% of the budget remains as discretionary spending-the funds the government can actively direct toward new infrastructure, industrial modernization, or strategic national projects.

For a nation the size of Brazil, where the gap between potential output and actual productivity is vast, this configuration acts as a brake. It effectively neutralizes the state's ability to act as an investor in its own economic future. The government is left with the role of an administrator of existing flows rather than a conductor of new ones, limiting its capacity to address structural bottlenecks in energy, logistics, or technology.

The Call for Constitutional Intervention

Eduardo Braga, a member of the Democratic Movement Party (MDB) and the committee's rapporteur, argues that the status quo is unsustainable. He characterizes the current fiscal framework as a trap that requires a fundamental rethinking, not just a tweaking of parameters. In his view, the window of opportunity to initiate a constitutional amendment is closing as the legislative period ends.

Braga's proposal is bold: use a constitutional change to free up budgetary resources, thereby restoring the state's investment potential. His goal is to stabilize macroeconomic indicators, specifically by reducing the burden of debt on both individuals and corporations. He also targets the interest rates, which he describes in stark terms as "absurd," arguing that high rates are stifling private sector growth and crowding out essential public investment.

Tragedy of the Legislative Amendment

The rigidity of the Brazilian budget is largely the product of a specific legislative practice: the "emenda" or amendment. These are individual or group requests by parliamentarians to direct federal funds to their home districts or states. In the 2027 preliminary report, a staggering 44.8 billion reais is reserved for these mandatory amendments. This figure alone exceeds the total discretionary budget available to the federal government for its own programmatic choices.

To manage this immediate fiscal pressure, Braga proposed a linear cut of 2.1 billion reais from the government's discretionary spending to cover the costs of these parliamentary demands. While a portion of the committee-paid amendments remains at the discretion of the executive branch, the sheer volume of mandatory transfers leaves the Ministry of the Treasury with minimal flexibility to respond to emerging economic needs.

The result is a system where political survival, driven by the need to deliver visible results to local constituents, takes precedence over long-term national capacity building. The state's productive capacity is thus held back not by a lack of capital, but by the inability to direct that capital toward high-leverage points in the economy. Until the constitutional architecture is reshaped to restore executive discretion, Brazil's industrial and infrastructural ambitions will remain constrained by the very laws designed to represent the people's will.