4,000 workers wrecked a forest; now locals are rewriting the rules before the next dig begins

In the bustling city of Antsiranana, on the northern tip of Madagascar, a different kind of industrial meeting took place. It was not a boardroom session for global mining conglomerates, but a regional consultation on the "White Book"-a draft framework intended to overhaul how the island nation manages its extractive sector. For the first time, representatives from civil society in the Diana and Sava regions were putting the theoretical language of the capital's policy drafts against the hard, gritty reality of local life.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Bernard Gagnon is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Sunset among baobabs in Madagascar

The stakes are tangible. Mining is not an abstract statistic for the people of northern Madagascar; it is the dust in their lungs, the water in their rivers, and the money in their communal funds. The central question dominating these discussions is simple but profound: Who owns the value extracted from the ground?

The Language of Power and Participation

The consultation process, organized by OSCIE (the Civil Society Organization for Extractive Industries), highlighted a persistent friction in African development: the disconnect between legislative intent and local comprehension. The "White Book" exists in French, the legacy language of administration and law. While this may be the lingua franca of the capital, Antananarivo, it remains a significant barrier for many community leaders and workers in the regions.

This linguistic divide is not merely a cultural inconvenience; it is a structural bottleneck in governance. When the people most affected by mining operations cannot easily parse the legal jargon defining their rights and royalties, the feedback loop between policy and production breaks. OSCIE's coordinators emphasized that despite this hurdle, the voices from Diana and Sava are indispensable. They are the ones who must interpret how economic norms translate into social outcomes before the document is finalized and presented to state authorities.

Who Takes the Cut? The Risturnne Dispute

At the heart of the economic debate is a change to the *risturne* (royalty or bonus) rate. The proposed legislation seeks to raise this mandatory payment from mining companies from 2% to 5% of production value. On paper, this looks like a significant windfall for the state. However, the devil is in the distribution.

Under the proposed scheme, the new revenue stream is split: 2% of the total would flow to local self-governing bodies, while the remaining 3% would go to the central state budget. This split has ignited local dissent. For communities in the Diana and Sava regions, whose lands are directly subjected to exploration and extraction, the 2% allocation feels paltry. They argue that while the state collects a larger share of the pie, the immediate communities bear the brunt of the environmental and social costs. The tension is clear: the central government seeks national revenue, while local actors demand resources for immediate local development.

Mechanisms for Mitigation: Plans and Funds

Recognizing that raising revenue alone does not solve local grievances, the "White Book" proposes two specific mechanisms to bridge the gap between corporate extraction and community welfare. These are attempts to institutionalize accountability.

First is the Enterprise Public Plan. This is a mandatory tool for negotiation and coordination. It requires mining companies to sit down with municipal mayors and local residents to align their operational actions with community expectations. It transforms the relationship from one of unilateral permission to one of negotiated coexistence. It is a structural requirement that forces dialogue before the heavy machinery moves.

Second is the FMISC (Fund for Social and Community Investment). This mechanism mandates that companies contribute 3% of their total investments into a special fund dedicated to local social projects. This is a direct injection of capital into the community fabric, aimed at mitigating the social shock of industrialization. It represents an attempt to ensure that the productivity of the mine leaves a lasting imprint on the local infrastructure and social services, rather than just exporting the raw material away.

The Economic Weight and Ecological Risk

To understand why these local disputes matter on a national scale, one must look at the macroeconomic data. According to Clemente Rabenandrakasa, the national coordinator for OSCIE, the extractive sector remains a pillar of the Malagasy economy. Between 2023 and 2025, its contribution to the GDP is estimated at approximately 4.6%. More critically, mineral resources account for nearly 49% of the country's total export revenue. Although slight declines were noted in 2024 and 2025, the sector's dominance in the trade balance is undeniable.

However, this economic weight comes with a severe ecological price tag. The consultations in Antsiranana highlighted a stark reality: uncontrolled influxes of workers into sensitive areas can devastate the environment. Participants cited a specific scenario where an influx of 4,000 people into a protected zone, without adequate control mechanisms, led to deforestation and the pollution of local rivers. This is not a hypothetical risk; it is a demonstrated failure of past regulatory frameworks.

The community representatives are pushing for stricter environmental protections in the new Mining Code. Their argument is not against development, but against predatory development. They contend that the long-term economic benefit of export must not come at the cost of irreversible degradation of the natural resources that sustain the region. In a country where agriculture and ecology are so intertwined with livelihood, the destruction of a forest or the poisoning of a river is not just an environmental loss-it is an economic catastrophe in the making.

Building Capacity, Not Just Mines

The "White Book" consultations in Antsiranana reveal a nation grappling with the classic dilemma of resource-rich, income-low countries. Madagascar possesses the mineral wealth to drive industrial growth, but it lacks the institutional capacity and legal frameworks to capture that value equitably.

The shift from a 2% to a 5% royalty is a step forward, but without the effective implementation of the Enterprise Public Plans and the FMISC fund, it risks becoming just another line in a budget that flows to the capital, leaving the regions behind. The true test of this reform will not be measured by the amount of nickel or chrome exported, but by the strength of the local institutions that manage the proceeds, the health of the local environment, and the degree to which the people of Diana and Sava can speak the same economic language as their government. Only then can Madagascar transform its geological assets into genuine national development.