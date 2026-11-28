Monsoon magic meets Southern African sun: India pitches its power-sharing playbook to South Africa

New Delhi is looking to export a specific piece of energy policy to Johannesburg, and the pitch is remarkably practical. In a move that signals a shift from diplomatic pleasantries to technical engineering, India has proposed that South Africa adopt the "One Grid" model. This is not just a theoretical concept; it is the operational framework currently binding the energy markets of South Asia, and Indian diplomats believe it could be the key to stabilizing the power networks of southern Africa.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Power lines in the field

The proposition was formally advanced by Prabhat Kumar, India's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to South Africa. The setting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) of India and the Wits Business School (WBS) at the University of the Witwatersrand. While the signing of a document is often a bureaucratic ritual, this specific MoU attempts to bridge a massive gap in regional energy management: the ability to move electricity across borders efficiently when one country has a surplus and another faces a deficit.

The "One Grid" Mechanism

To understand why this proposal carries weight, one must look at how the "One Grid" actually functions in its native context. In South Asia, India manages its power flow with neighbors like Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The mechanism relies on the natural rhythm of the monsoon. When rains swell rivers in Bhutan or Nepal, their hydroelectric plants generate a massive surplus of power. India, whose own coal and thermal plants may be strained or optimized differently during these seasons, absorbs that excess. Conversely, when the monsoons dry up and upstream generation drops, the grid balances by directing power from other sources.

It is a system built on complementary geography and seasonal predictability. India argues that South Africa has a similar, perhaps even more promising, structural setup. The country is a net importer and exporter within its own borders, but the regional potential is largely untapped. The proposal suggests extending this logic to include Lesotho, Botswana, and Namibia.

The geographical logic is sound. Lesotho, a landlocked highland kingdom, sits on the Orange River basin. Its terrain is ideal for hydroelectric generation, yet much of its potential output is currently constrained by local transmission limits and domestic demand. Botswana, meanwhile, is actively developing new thermal and potential renewable capacity. By linking these disparate generation assets into a unified regional market, the aim is to smooth out the peaks and troughs of electricity consumption. If Lesotho is flooded with spring snowmelt, its power could flow to a dry-season Botswana. If Botswana's new plants are running at full tilt, they could support neighboring grids. This is not about charity; it is about arbitrage and stability, ensuring that every megawatt generated is utilized where it is needed most, reducing the need for countries to keep expensive peaking plants idling just in case demand spikes.

Confronting Eskom's Surplus

However, the internal dynamics of South Africa's power sector present a unique challenge that the "One Grid" proposal inadvertently highlights. During the ambassadorial discussions, a specific reference was made to Eskom, South Africa's state-owned utility. The conversation touched upon the concept of selling surplus capacity directly to provinces or independent consumers at flexible rates, mirroring how Indian states manage Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

While the specific figure of 4 MW was mentioned in the context of potential surplus capacity available for such direct sales, the broader implication is significant. Eskom has long struggled with the rigidity of its centralized model. India's experience with decentralized markets, where different states and private entities can trade power directly, offers a blueprint for introducing more flexibility into the South African system. The goal is to reduce the friction between generation and consumption, allowing market signals to drive efficiency rather than bureaucratic allocation.

From Handshakes to Hard Skills

The MoU signed between NPTI and WBS is the vehicle for turning these high-level concepts into operational reality. It is not a commercial contract for the sale of power, but rather a foundational agreement for knowledge transfer and human capital development. The agreement outlines several concrete areas of cooperation:

Joint Research and Training: Developing curricula and research initiatives focused specifically on energy sector management and technical operations.

Developing curricula and research initiatives focused specifically on energy sector management and technical operations. Human Mobility: Exchanging professors, experts, and students to share pedagogical methods and technical expertise.

Exchanging professors, experts, and students to share pedagogical methods and technical expertise. Policy Consultation: Working together on energy efficiency standards and sustainable development frameworks.

Working together on energy efficiency standards and sustainable development frameworks. Just Energy Transition: Preparing the workforce for the shift toward low-carbon energy, with a specific focus on emerging technologies such as green hydrogen production.

David Paho, Director of the Africa Energy Leadership Centre at WBS, framed the partnership as a collision of two "Global South" giants. He emphasized that solutions developed in isolation often fail to account for the structural realities of developing economies. By pairing India's mature grid management experience with South Africa's complex industrial base, the two countries can co-develop technical solutions that are tailored to their specific trajectories.

However, a note of caution was issued by Logan Rangasami, the acting head of WBS. He warned against the trap of performative diplomacy. The value of the MoU, he noted, is not in the signing ceremony itself, but in the tangible output that follows. If the collaboration fails to produce specific technical competencies, actionable policy recommendations, and a skilled workforce ready to manage a modernized grid, the document will remain just that-a document on a shelf.

Strategic Implications

This move by India is part of a broader strategy to consolidate its position as a technical and diplomatic leader in the developing world. By offering a proven model like the "One Grid," India is positioning itself not just as a trade partner, but as a architect of regional infrastructure. For South Africa, the proposition is an invitation to look beyond its domestic challenges and engage in a more integrated continental market. The success of this initiative will depend on whether the technical and bureaucratic hurdles of cross-border power trading can be overcome, turning seasonal variability from a liability into a shared asset.