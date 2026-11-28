How a Nation on the Edge of Thirst Uses Concrete and Meat Prices to Fight Climate Change

For a country that has spent the last decade battling a seven-year drought, water is not just a resource; it is a structural asset. In Morocco, the way a government manages its dams tells you as much about its economic resilience as any GDP figure. Recently, Rabat moved to tighten the screws on this critical infrastructure, approving a draft decree that introduces a rigid, tiered system for monitoring the safety of the kingdom's hydraulic structures. It is a bureaucratic response to a very physical problem: climate change is stressing the very concrete and earth that holds back the floodwaters, and the state is now formalizing how it keeps those barriers standing.

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The Arithmetic of Containment

At the heart of this new regulatory framework is a shift from ad-hoc oversight to standardized risk management. The decree serves as the operational engine for Law No. 30.15, which governs dam safety. The logic is straightforward: infrastructure of this scale does not fail quietly, but when it does, the consequences are systemic. To manage this, the Ministry of Interior has officially co-opted local governors and regional administrators into the monitoring loop, ensuring that the national safety net is tied to local eyes on the ground.

Morocco currently manages a portfolio of 156 dams. Under the new technical guidelines, these structures are no longer treated as a monolith. They are segmented into three distinct risk categories, each with a specific maintenance rhythm that reflects its potential impact. This is where engineering meets economics. The classification is based on two tangible metrics: height and volume.

The first category represents the heavy hitters-structures towering over 30 meters or holding more than 25 million cubic meters of water. These are the assets that can reshape a region's hydrology if they fail. Consequently, they require daily monitoring and a comprehensive technical audit every four years. The second tier, ranging from 15 to 30 meters in height or holding between 1 and 25 million cubic meters, also demands daily inspection, reflecting their significant role in regional water supply. The third category covers smaller dams, between 5 and 15 meters high. While these are still vital for local irrigation and flood control, their smaller scale allows for weekly checks and a five-year audit cycle.

This granularity matters. It allows the state to allocate its limited technical inspection resources where the potential damage is greatest, rather than spreading them thin across every irrigation canal. Samir Belkhir, the government's official spokesperson, has assured the public that, for now, all critical infrastructure is functioning normally. There are no recorded risks of rupture. Furthermore, the country is transitioning to a national early warning system for civil protection, currently operating in test mode. It is a step toward moving from reactive crisis management to proactive system stability.

The Price of Thirst

While the state secures the dams, it is also grappling with the scarcity they manage. The same drought that threatens dam levels is driving a spike in food inflation, particularly in meat. For seven years, Morocco has faced anomalous dry spells, which have decimated natural pastures and driven up the cost of animal feed. Add to that the rising price of diesel fuel and logistics, and you get a supply chain under immense pressure.

To mitigate this, the government is altering the rules of trade. Starting January 1, 2024, the complex system of individual import licenses for meat is being replaced by a unified set of technical standards, known as cahier des charges. The goal is frictionless entry: by simplifying the bureaucratic hurdle for imports, the state hopes to flood the market with supply, thereby exerting downward pressure on prices. This is a classic market intervention, using trade policy to stabilize domestic consumption.

However, simply importing more meat is not enough if the market is opaque. To combat speculation during periods of shortage, authorities have introduced mandatory labeling. Retailers are now required to clearly display prices, the origin of the meat, and supplier data. This transparency is intended to break the information asymmetry that allows profiteers to inflate prices when demand outpaces supply. It is a small but significant shift in consumer protection, acknowledging that in a tight market, information is as valuable as the product itself.

Rebuilding the Herd

The long-term solution, however, lies not in imports but in restoring domestic productive capacity. The government is preparing a comprehensive strategy for the recovery of the national livestock herd, which is expected to be presented to parliament soon. This plan goes beyond simple subsidies; it includes the modernization of slaughterhouse infrastructure. By upgrading the processing chain, Morocco aims to reduce costs across the production cycle, making meat more accessible in the long run while simultaneously improving hygiene and efficiency standards.

For Morocco, the interplay between water security and food security is the defining economic challenge of the decade. By formalizing dam safety and liberalizing meat imports, the state is attempting to shore up both the physical and market-based foundations of its economy. It is a complex balancing act, but in a world where climate volatility is the new normal, such structural adjustments are not just prudent-they are essential for survival.