Madagascar's new dam is ready, but the real test is why your lights still won't turn on

In the rugged northwest corner of Madagascar, the Savar region, a concrete foundation is being laid for something more complex than just a dam. The contract has been signed for the construction of the Belaoko Lokoho hydroelectric plant in the Andapa district. On paper, this is a solid engineering asset: an installed capacity of 8 megawatts, designed to generate approximately 60.1 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. But in development economics, the distance between theoretical generation and actual consumption is often wider than the valley that feeds the turbine. For the 175,637 people spread across 19 rural communes and 117 settlements, the real question isn't whether the water can be turned into power, but whether that power can be delivered to their doors.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bernard Gagnon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Izalo National Park in Madagascar

The Bottleneck is Not the Water

The physical constraint here is not hydrology; it is grid infrastructure. The project's technical scheme hinges on the construction of two 35-kilovolt transmission lines. The first, a short 18-kilometer link, will connect the plant directly to the town of Andapa. The second, a far more ambitious 82-kilometer stretch, will bridge the gap to Sambava. These cables are the narrow neck through which all potential value must pass. Until they are laid, the installed capacity of 8 MW remains a theoretical figure, locked away in a remote valley, disconnected from the markets, factories, and homes that need it. The difference between installed capacity and actual output is often defined by the integrity and availability of these transmission assets.

Who Pays for the Promise?

The financial architecture of the project reflects a typical blend of public development goals and private operational risk. The total investment stands at 29.75 million euros. The bulk of this, 24 million euros, comes as a grant from KfW, the German development bank, supported by the technical assistance agency GIZ. This concessional funding signals the project's developmental priority: it is not just about profit margins, but about building productive capacity in a region that has long lacked reliable power. The remaining 5.75 million euros is injected by a private operator, Hydro Ingénierie Études et Réalisations (HIER). This mix of soft money and private capital is designed to de-risk the construction phase while ensuring long-term operational accountability.

From Abstraction to Socket

It is crucial to distinguish between the region's population and its potential electrical subscribers. While nearly 176,000 people live in the service area, the projected number of connected customers is significantly lower. Estimates suggest around 20,607 households will be connected in the first year of operation, growing slowly to roughly 25,174 by the tenth year. This gap is the critical bottleneck. Connecting a home requires not just the high-voltage line reaching the city, but a dense web of local distribution networks within each commune. If those last-mile connections are slow or expensive, the plant will run, the grid will hum, but the lights in the majority of villages will remain off. The transition from national-scale generation to household-level consumption is where most development projects stall.

Why It Matters for Productivity

The ultimate goal is not merely to light bulbs, but to fuel production. For the Savar region, stabilization of the Jirama national grid through this new source is intended to create the preconditions for agricultural processing and cold storage systems. In a tropical economy, the ability to keep produce cold is not a luxury; it is a survival mechanism for farmers, allowing them to move produce to market without total loss to spoilage. Reliable power can transform a subsistence farm into a commercial enterprise by enabling drying, processing, and preservation. However, this potential is contingent on the successful handover from the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons to the contractor and the subsequent operational efficiency of the grid. The contract is signed, the funding is allocated, but the true test begins with the laying of the first kilometer of cable and the wiring of the first household. Until then, the 8 MW remains a promise, suspended in the air between the dam and the destination."