Sudbury Food Bank launches commercial kitchen to convert surplus donations into ready-made meals

In Greater Sudbury, the Sudbury Food Bank has expanded its operational capacity to prepare ready-made meals for clients, a change facilitated by a $170,000 investment from Metro Inc. over four years. This development introduces a shared commercial kitchen at the food bank's main warehouse, allowing volunteers to convert donated, edible food that would otherwise be discarded into meals for distribution baskets.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Distribution of food in the canteen

The facility is equipped with a commercial mixer, a new high-yield oven, and cooling racks. The program, which launches in the 16th location of Metro's Shared Kitchen Network and the fifth in Ontario, relies on food donations from grocery stores and community partners. Natalie Labbée, executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank, stated that the initiative focuses on reducing food waste and ensuring stability in access to food resources. The food bank reported rescuing nearly 200,000 kilograms of food from landfills in 2025.

Beyond meal preparation, the kitchen will host cooking classes designed to help clients utilize the items in their food boxes. Labbée noted that many recipients are unfamiliar with preparing meals from specific donated ingredients, and the training aims to extend the utility of the food provided.

The kitchen space was originally added to the facility in 2019 but remained unused during the pandemic. The recent activation and expansion were supported by the partnership between the Sudbury Food Bank, Feed Ontario, and Metro Inc. The funding from Metro covered the purchase of new equipment, the hiring of a food coordinator to lead the program, and the recruitment of eight additional volunteers.

Stephanie Bonk, communications manager at Metro Inc., described the shared kitchen concept as a legacy program intended to create lasting community impact and reduce social isolation. The Sudbury Food Bank coordinates with 22 community food banks and 18 partner agencies across the city. Labbée reported a 32 percent increase in users in the first quarter of the year, noting a shift in demographics with a significant portion of users being working adults in multiple jobs, children, and older adults.