Pacific Link pipeline route crosses 14 protected areas despite national interest designation

The Carney government's designation of the Pacific Link pipeline as a project of national interest has pre-empted the standard environmental review process, a move that new scientific and geographic analyses suggest undermines the federal claim that the route avoids highly sensitive ecosystems. While the project is fast-tracked to begin construction with shovel-in-the-ground conditions set for September next year, a mapping analysis by the Wilderness Committee and a peer-reviewed study from the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria reveal that the proposed 286-kilometre deviation from the Trans Mountain route intersects with critical habitats, protected areas, and freshwater systems essential for endangered species.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peter Whyte Atlantic salmon in aquariums

The physical mechanism of this conflict lies in the pipeline's specific routing through the Fraser Valley and toward the Fraser River estuary, an area described as one of Canada's most biodiverse. The analysis indicates that the route will cross 14 protected areas, including Jasper National Park, Mount Robson Park, and the Lac du Bois Grasslands. It will also impact 76 salmon streams, 10 of which contain Chinook salmon, the primary food source for the endangered southern resident killer whales. This is not a minor encroachment; the pipeline crosses 208 significant streams in Alberta and 384 in British Columbia, disrupting the contiguous freshwater networks required for salmon recovery in a region where Pacific salmon populations have been in steep decline for decades.

Ecological Overlap and Systemic Risk

A broader study led by Miao Li, a researcher at the University of British Columbia, contextualizes the Pacific Link within a larger pattern of infrastructure development in Canada. The study found that 163 endangered or threatened species face "potential habitat conflicts" with the Pacific Link and 17 other major proposed projects. Specifically, the pipeline's footprint overlaps with the critical habitat of 45 federally listed species, including white sturgeon, woodland caribou, and whitebark pine. For species with restricted ranges, such as the Pacific water shrew, Oregon spotted frog, and coastal giant salamander, the researchers warn that further habitat loss, degradation, or fragmentation could leave them with very few suitable places to live, leading to irreversible consequences for their survival.

The study further identifies that 72 per cent of major project footprints disproportionately overlap with hotspots for ecosystem services, particularly freshwater provision and nature-based recreation. Li noted that while the pipeline may represent a small area on a map, for these at-risk species, it can represent a substantial portion of their remaining habitat. The researchers argue that fast-tracked approvals, particularly those enabled by the proposed Build Canada Strong Act (Bill C-39), risk overlooking these ecological risks. The bill would expand fast-tracked approvals from individual projects to entire regions, potentially weakening the safeguards that currently require projects to demonstrate they will not harm the recovery of vulnerable species.

Infrastructure, Financing, and Operational Constraints

The economic scale of the project is substantial, with an estimated construction cost between $35 billion and $44 billion. The federal and Alberta governments each hold a 45 per cent stake in the project, while Pembina Pipeline Corporation holds a 10 per cent interest. This public-private structure is central to the project's fast-tracking, as the designation as a project of national interest bypasses the full Impact Assessment Act, opting instead for a review by the Canada Energy Regulator. The government states this process will include public hearings to assess technical, environmental, and Indigenous rights impacts, but critics argue the scope is limited compared to the standard review that would typically evaluate the full extent of ecological obligations.

The pipeline's operational endpoint is the Roberts Bank terminal, a site of significant ecological concern due to its location on a globally important ecosystem and a critical stop on the Pacific Flyway. Supertankers carrying oil from the pipeline will transit the Tang.ɢ̲wan — ḥačxʷiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area off the west coast of Vancouver Island, a zone the federal government describes as home to remarkably abundant and diverse marine wildlife. Lucero González of the Wilderness Committee highlighted that there is no structural mechanism in place to protect these marine areas from the dangers of an oil spill, a risk exacerbated by the government's decision to exempt the project from certain standard environmental assessments. The committee argues that the government has failed to inform the public of these true environmental impacts, forcing conservation groups to undertake the mapping and risk modeling that regulatory agencies are typically tasked with.

The tension between rapid industrial development and ecological integrity is thus not merely a policy dispute but a physical and financial reality: a $35 billion to $44 billion infrastructure project is being financed and routed through areas where the survival of multiple species depends on the very land and water systems the pipeline will disturb. As Li pointed out, while development plans and policies can be changed, extinction is irreversible. The challenge for Canada is to reconcile the economic drive for resource expansion with the biological limits of its ecosystems, a balance that the current fast-tracked approval process appears to have tipped in favor of speed over safeguard.