Susanne Skidmore wins narrow BCFed presidency vote

Susanne Skidmore has been re-elected as president of the BC Federation of Labour (BCFed), securing a third term in the role of chief executive and spokesperson for the province's central labour organization. The decision was made by the delegates attending the federation's convention on Thursday, where approximately 1,000 participants cast their ballots.

Photo: Skeezix1000 by Gary J. Wood, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Canada

The vote was narrow and contentious. Skidmore received 527 votes out of 935 total unspoiled ballots, amounting to 56 per cent of the vote. Her primary challenger, Hermender Singh Kailley, had called for a shift in the federation's operational culture, specifically arguing for greater institutional independence from the New Democratic Party (NDP). Kailley is a former secretary-treasurer of the BCFed and a former running mate of Skidmore.

The BCFed represents more than 500,000 workers across its affiliate unions. Its core institutional functions include organizing cross-union support during labour actions, lobbying for worker protections, and advocating for safety policies and legislation that facilitate unionization. Skidmore's mandate, as articulated by the federation, includes ensuring that the current B. C. Conservative government does not roll back existing worker protections and continuing to champion pro-labour policies.

Institutional Context and Recent Precedent

The election outcome reflects ongoing internal debates within the BCFed regarding its relationship with political parties, particularly the NDP, which previously held government power in British Columbia. This tension was highlighted during the recent collective bargaining round for public service workers. Paul Finch, president of the BC General Employees' Union (BCGCU), noted that many members were dissatisfied with the BCFed's role during those negotiations.

The previous bargaining cycle involved a significant labour action: 25,000 BCGEU members struck for eight weeks, the longest strike by public service workers in B. C. history, after the government's negotiating body offered a 3.5 per cent wage increase over two years. The dispute concluded with a deal providing a 12.6 per cent wage increase over four years. This agreement set the precedent for similar wage increases for an additional 452,000 unionized workers, including members of the Professional Employees' Association and the BC Teachers' Federation.

Finch stated that while endorsements from major union leadership did not translate into decisive voting margins, the narrow result indicates a split among delegates between those supporting the current leadership structure and those critical of the federation's proximity to the NDP. Despite this, Finch congratulated Skidmore and expressed readiness to collaborate with her leadership.

Leadership Transition and Institutional Roles

Skidmore's background in the federation's administrative hierarchy is extensive. She served as executive vice-president of the BCGEU for five years before becoming the BCFed's secretary-treasurer in 2018. She assumed the presidency in 2022 following the departure of former president Laird Cronk. During this same period, Kailley was elected to the role of secretary-treasurer, a full-time position responsible for the federation's financial and administrative operations, a role he has since vacated to run for president.

The BCFed's leadership transition was completed on Thursday with the election of Amandeep Nijjar, representative of the Canadian Labour Congress Pacific region, to the position of secretary-treasurer. This change ensures continuity in the federation's administrative functions while Skidmore continues her role as the primary advocate for the province's labour movement.

The BCFed's endorsement base for Skidmore included major affiliates such as the Hospital Employees' Union, the BC Building Trades, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees. Conversely, Kailley received the endorsement of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada. The divergence in endorsements underscores the structural diversity within the federation and the varying strategic priorities of its constituent unions regarding political engagement and institutional independence.