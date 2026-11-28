Winnipeg seeks SGI data access to improve $125,000 fine recovery

The ability of the Winnipeg Parking Authority to collect fines from Saskatchewan residents has long been hindered by a bureaucratic blind spot: the lack of access to driver registration data. For vehicle owners from out of province, a parking violation in Winnipeg often results in an uncollectable debt, not because the intent to pay is absent, but because the municipality lacks the legal mechanism to identify the registered owner.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DanTD, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Paid parking

Under a proposed agreement, city council would authorize the Winnipeg Parking Authority to enter an information-sharing pact with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI). This deal would grant the city access to the names and addresses of registered vehicle owners from Saskatchewan, closing a specific gap in the current enforcement framework.

The scale of this administrative friction is measurable. Since 2016, the Winnipeg Parking Authority has issued 1,738 tickets to Saskatchewan-licensed vehicles, representing a total value of more than $125,000. However, the collection rate for these specific fines stands at only approximately 31 percent. This means the majority of the debt remains uncollected, not due to a lack of enforcement effort, but due to the inability to locate the responsible party through standard municipal channels.

Evan Duncan, the chair of the public works committee, framed the issue as a mechanism problem. "When folks come from out of province, Saskatchewan in particular in this situation, and get a ticket, there's really no mechanism for us to figure out who those people are," he stated. The proposed agreement is designed to provide that missing link, allowing the city to pursue outstanding tickets and recover the associated revenue.

This change is strictly administrative and procedural. It does not alter the underlying rules of parking enforcement, the validity of the fines, or the broader relationship between the cities. It simply modifies the data flow between a provincial insurance entity and a municipal authority, enabling the latter to execute existing collection processes on a larger segment of out-of-province drivers.