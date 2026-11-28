Parkland Institute report links AHS dismantling to fragmented patient care pathways

A 123-page report released Thursday by the Parkland Institute, a University of Alberta-based public policy research organization, details how the United Conservative Party government dismantled Alberta Health Services (AHS) to create four new agencies. The study, authored by research manager Rebecca Graff-McRae, argues that this administrative restructuring, initiated under Premier Danielle Smith, has shifted decision-making authority from health-care professionals to provincial ministries and concentrated political control over the public health system.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Joli Rumi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Alberta, Canada

Institutional Authority and Operational Fragmentation

The core institutional change involves the division of AHS's unified responsibilities into four separate agencies: Acute Care Alberta, Primary Care Alberta, Assisted Living Alberta, and Mental Health and Addiction Services. According to the report, this structural shift has fragmented patient care pathways. For instance, patients transitioning from hospital treatment to ongoing care now rely on coordination between distinct entities, a process the report describes as lacking operational control. Former Alberta Medical Association president Paul Parks stated that there is "zero integration" and "zero operational control" between the agency managing hospitals and the one managing assisted living, making patient transfers more difficult.

The report attributes this fragmentation to repeated leadership upheaval and government intervention. Between 2022 and 2025, the provincial government dismissed two AHS chief executives and dissolved the organization's board twice. Graff-McRae argues that these actions, combined with the exclusion of AHS executives from initial planning, have led to organizational instability and a loss of institutional knowledge. The government defends the restructuring as a measure to improve access and accountability, citing participation from more than 30,000 people in engagement opportunities. However, former AHS executive Braden Manns countered that the organization was never consulted about the "refocusing" agenda, stating that the government acted without external input.

Financial Impact and Procurement Mechanisms

The report highlights significant financial outlays associated with the administrative transition. Since the United Conservative Party assumed office in 2019, AHS has paid over $30 million in severance. Additionally, the government spent more than $100 million on changes to laboratory services, including a failed outsourcing arrangement with the private firm DynaLife. Costs for rebranding agencies and updating administrative systems further add to the expenditure. Public health scholar Stan Houston noted that these direct costs are accompanied by less visible repercussions, such as lost productivity and a period of "paralysis" during the transition.

Procurement practices have also drawn scrutiny. A 2024 document from the Alberta Continuing Care Association indicates that the government contracted Deloitte to lead research and consultation for the new agencies. The report suggests that private consultants held considerable influence over the restructuring design, while health-care professionals had limited opportunities to shape the plans. A 2025 study of 1,600 health-care workers found that 85 percent of respondents expressed negative views of the restructuring, citing concerns about job security and communication. Despite government assurances of a smooth transition, the report notes that more than 400 AHS positions have been eliminated.

Legislative Changes and Private Sector Access

Beyond administrative reorganization, the government has enacted legislative changes that alter the legal framework for service delivery. In 2025, ownership of health-care facilities was transferred from AHS to Alberta Infrastructure. New provisions allow private companies to operate publicly owned hospitals with government approval. Legislation also established a dual-practice model permitting physicians to provide privately paid surgical services and expanded opportunities for private diagnostic testing.

The report questions the practical impact of these measures on the public system. While the government argues that contracting out routine procedures frees up hospital capacity for complex operations, the author cites research suggesting that prioritizing private surgical facilities has worsened wait times for cancer patients. The study warns that redirecting limited resources toward private providers could undermine the public system and create unequal access. The report concludes that the centralized AHS model, created in 2008, had eventually developed effective province-wide services and received international recognition for integration, which the current fragmentation has disrupted.