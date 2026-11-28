Justice finally bites back: major banking heads forced into corner after ignoring federal mandates

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern directive to HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Sammaan Capital, and PNB Home Finance, demanding the grant of unconditional sanctions to prosecute their officials within one week. The court warned that failure to comply would require the Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of these institutions to appear personally before the bench to explain the lapse.

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The legal battle stems from allegations that bank officials colluded with developers to defraud homebuyers under subvention schemes. In these arrangements, banks released substantial loan instalments to builders despite a lack of actual construction progress on the ground, leaving homebuyers in a precarious financial position.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalay Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana that while the CBI has filed chargesheets in 22 out of 55 investigated cases nationwide, the banks had only provided "conditional" sanctions. This conditionality has hindered trial courts from taking cognisance of the chargesheets and proceeding with the framing of charges.

Representing HDFC, senior advocate Sanjiv Sen questioned whether private bank officials qualify as public servants requiring such sanctions and noted that internal bank inquiries had exonerated the accused officials. The bench dismissed this argument, questioning the validity of internal probes conducted by the very institutions accused of "hobnobbing" with rogue builders.

The Court clarified that because this is a court-monitored investigation, it has the authority to mandate unconditional sanctions to ensure the legal process is not stalled. The bench further directed the CBI to wrap up investigations into the remaining cases within two months.

This escalation follows a previous order from August 6, where the Supreme Court urged prompt sanctions and directed the CBI to share money-trail documentation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The current order signals a shift from guidance to enforcement, placing direct accountability on the top leadership of the involved financial institutions.