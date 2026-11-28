Delhi High Court restores FCRA registration of NGO Socio Legal Information Centre

The Delhi High Court has overturned a 2022 decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to cancel the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of the Socio Legal Information Centre (SLIC), an NGO providing legal aid. The court ruled that the government failed to provide any material evidence to justify the cancellation of the licence.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова Delhi and its people

The ruling comes after SLIC challenged the October 2022 order, which not only revoked its registration but also led to the freezing of its foreign contribution and utilisation accounts across several banks. The MHA had argued that the NGO was engaged in "aggressive anti-government political activism" and had attempted to portray a "wrong image" of Indian public institutions to the international community.

Justice AJ Bhambhani observed that the Centre's allegations lacked factual backing. The court specifically criticised the government's refusal to disclose the evidence used to justify the move, noting that the MHA claimed the information was based on "secret" security inputs that could not be revealed even to the court.

"Such inputs cannot be kept secret to the point that no material is brought even to the notice of this court, though the appellant has faced the drastic action of having its FCRA registration cancelled," Justice Bhambhani stated.

The court further clarified the distinction between political activism and legal aid, noting that assisting aggrieved individuals in bringing their grievances before courts and statutory commissions through constitutional machinery does not constitute activity that prejudices the sovereignty, security, or public interest of India.

Describing the government's claim regarding the NGO's international image as one that "strains credulity," the High Court set aside the cancellation order, effectively restoring the legal standing of the organisation's foreign funding capabilities.