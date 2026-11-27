Colombo Security Conclave adopts strategic roadmap for 2026-27

The 8th National Security Adviser (NSA)-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), held in the Maldives, has resulted in a formal reaffirmation of regional security commitments and the adoption of a structured strategic framework for the coming years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dronepicr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Colombo, Sri Lanka

Central to the proceedings was the adoption of the Roadmap of Cooperation for 2026-27. This document moves the Conclave from general diplomatic consensus toward a set of defined deliverables and planned activities. The roadmap is designed to operationalise cooperation across five specific strategic pillars: maritime safety and security, the fight against terrorism and radicalisation, combating transnational organised crime and trafficking, cyber security-including the protection of critical infrastructure-and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval emphasised India's commitment to working with member states to enhance collective capacities, noting that the focus must shift toward addressing the evolving nature of security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The meeting highlighted a transition toward more practical integration, specifically through shared training, the exchange of best practices, and targeted capacity-building initiatives.

The composition of the Conclave continues to evolve. While India, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka remain core participants, the meeting also saw the participation of Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh's membership has been approved, the official integration remains pending as Dhaka completes the necessary internal administrative processes.

By formalising a multi-year roadmap, the CSC is attempting to bridge the gap between high-level security policy and ground-level implementation across diverse maritime jurisdictions, reflecting a systemic effort to standardise security responses within the IOR.