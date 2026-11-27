Tata Trusts challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman in Bombay High Court

The governance struggle for control over India's largest conglomerate by revenue has escalated into a legal battle, as the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and R D Tata Trust (RDTT) have approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mumbai, Bombay, India

The Trusts are seeking a judicial declaration that the resolution passed on September 17 to reappoint Mr Chandrasekaran is invalid, arguing that the process bypassed the mandatory selection committee required under Article 118 of the company's articles. Furthermore, the Trusts have filed a claim for ₹65 crore in damages-₹50 crore from SDTT and ₹15 crore from RDTT-against Tata Sons and its board members, excluding Noel Tata, with an additional demand for 18% annual interest.

At the core of the dispute is a disagreement over the mechanism of the 'casting vote' and the interpretation of Articles 118 and 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association. The Trusts contend that Article 121 necessitates a majority of Trust-nominated directors to approve key resolutions. Since there are only two nominees, any split in their voting (1-1) should effectively block a resolution, regardless of a casting vote. They argue that the casting vote should only be applicable if the entire board is tied, not merely when the Trusts' nominees differ.

This conflict came to a head during the September 17 board meeting. The Trusts' nominees, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, voted against and in favour of the reappointment, respectively. Independent director Harish Manwani, who presided over that specific item, used his casting vote to secure the resolution's passage.

The legal urgency is tied to an upcoming board meeting on November 30. The Trusts fear that the casting vote will again be used to push through high-stakes strategic shifts, including the potential conversion of Tata Sons into a public company and its subsequent listing (IPO), as well as amendments to the company's articles. Conversely, the Trusts suggest that a merger proposal put forward by Noel Tata, intended to avoid an IPO, may be defeated using the same mechanism.

Tata Sons maintains a different legal interpretation, asserting that Article 118 applies only to the initial appointment of a new chairman, and that Article 121 explicitly allows the chairman a casting vote in the event of a divide between the Trusts' nominees.

The movement toward litigation follows a period of failed internal communications. On November 25, the two Trusts, which collectively hold approximately 30% of Tata Sons, passed resolutions to pursue legal action. The board of Tata Sons currently consists of N Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent director Anita George.